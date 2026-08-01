Commonwealth Games 2026: Another Gold for India! Arundhati Choudhary Wins Women's 70kg Boxing Title
Another gold for India! Arundhati Choudhary emerged champion in the women's 70kg boxing event at CWG 2026. Here is everything you need to know
India’s boxing story at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow is getting better each day. Arundhati Choudhary won the gold medal in the women's 70kg category where she defeated England's Chantelle Reid by a unanimous decision.
This win added one more gold medal to India's already growing medal tally. Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria and Sakshi Chaudhary won gold medals for India earlier on the same day. In the article below, you will find out Arundhati's journey, her performance in the final, and her career achievements.
Quick Overview of Arundhati Choudhary’s Match
Arundhati lifted the medal in front of an audience which was cheering for her opponent. Here is a brief overview:
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Particular
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Details
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Event
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Women's 70kg Boxing
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Gold Medallist
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Arundhati Choudhary (India)
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Silver Medallist
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Chantelle Reid (England)
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Result
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Unanimous Decision Win
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Competition
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Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow
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Venue
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Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow
Who Is Arundhati Choudhary?
Arundhati is a 23 year old boxer who comes from Kota in Rajasthan. Her parents are Suresh and Sunita Choudhary. She studied at Springdales Children School in Kota. During her early years she used to play basketball and she was involved in boxing at the age of 15.
She started her career in boxing by winning the Rajasthan State Sub Junior Championship in 2016. She gradually moved up weight categories over the years and kept adding medals to her name.
Her coach is Ashok Gautam and she is also supported by the sports organisation Olympic Gold Quest. She had a wrist surgery in 2024 however she came back stronger and lifted more medals after that.
Major Achievements Before 2026 Commonwealth Games
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Year
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Tournament
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Result
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2019
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Khelo India Youth Games
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Gold (U-17, first boxing gold for Rajasthan)
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2020
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Junior World Championship
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Gold (Junior World Champion)
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2021
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AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships
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Gold
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October 2025
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BFI Cup, Chennai
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Gold
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November 2025
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World Boxing Cup Finals, Greater Noida
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Gold (70kg)
Gold Medal Performance: Round-by-Round Breakdown
In the final round of boxing, Arundhati faced England's Chantelle Reid who is a 2025 World Championships bronze medallist. She had home crowd support throughout the match. Here is a brief highlight of the match:
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Round
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Highlights
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Round 1
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Both boxers started very cautiously with a lot of counter punching. Arundhati looked more composed and landed the cleaner scoring punches. The judges gave her a verdict of 4-1 in this round.
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Round 2
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Reid tried to find her rhythm early in this round and she even landed a strong punch that made the crowd cheer. However, Arundhati settled and delivered her shots. All five judges gave this round to Arundhati, and this put her in control.
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Round 3
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Arundhati stayed in complete control. Reid's late push could not trouble her. Arundhati finished strongly in this round and the judges declared her the winner on a unanimous decision. That is how she won a gold medal for India.
This gold medal was a big win for India. Firstly, the day has been packed with continuous gold medals in the boxing sport for India. Moreover, along with Arundhati, Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) also won gold medals.
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