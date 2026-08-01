Commonwealth Games 2026: Another Gold for India! Arundhati Choudhary Wins Women's 70kg Boxing Title

India’s boxing story at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow is getting better each day. Arundhati Choudhary won the gold medal in the women's 70kg category where she defeated England's Chantelle Reid by a unanimous decision.

This win added one more gold medal to India's already growing medal tally. Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria and Sakshi Chaudhary won gold medals for India earlier on the same day. In the article below, you will find out Arundhati's journey, her performance in the final, and her career achievements.

Quick Overview of Arundhati Choudhary’s Match

Arundhati lifted the medal in front of an audience which was cheering for her opponent. Here is a brief overview: