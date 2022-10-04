BEWARE! Solving These Money-Based Math Riddles Will Might Give You Goosebumps! Presenting, An Exciting Series Of Math Riddles With Answers

Are you good with money? Yes, we just asked a pretty, straightforward, and perhaps rude question!

If you shook your head in a No, then you are not alone. Almost all of us, somewhere, feel insecure about managing money in accordance with the best ways possible. The fields of technology and finance are ever-advancing and keeping up with these everyday improvements is a challenging task.

Let’s talk about the next section of the people who answered yes to the question. In case you nodded your head in a Yes, then our special math riddles today might prove you wrong.

Drop the cast of overconfidence here itself, as these math riddles will definitely make you go crazy. Don’t believe us? Jump right into the riddles.











Math Riddle 1:

A quarter is 1/4th of a dollar but Professor Mr.Albert has reversed the equation as below :

DOLLAR * 4 = QUARTER

Replace each alphabet with a number to decipher the logic used by Professor to make the above equation true.







Math Riddle 2:

Somebody gave you 100 dollars to buy 100 sponges. Now, you may buy no more or less than 100 sponges, and also, the total price must be 100 dollars. There are three types of sponges: Red Sponges costing $6, Yellow Sponges costing $3, and Blue Sponges costing $0.10.

If there is no sales tax implied, how many of each can you buy?





In Love With Eggplants? Find One In This Optical Illusion Picture

Math Riddle 3:





While moving out of a bar, a drunk man approaches you and tries to lure you into a bet. He bets you $50 and says he will give you $500 in return if you give him $100.

Will you accept the bet or will you reject it?









Math Riddle 4:







Solve the below equation by replacing the alphabet with a digit such that the equation holds as well.







SEND

+ MORE

======

MONEY











ANSWERS!

Math Riddle 1:

A quarter is 1/4th of a dollar but Professor Mr.Albert has reversed the equation as below :

DOLLAR * 4 = QUARTER

Replace each alphabet with a number to decipher the logic used by Professor to make the above equation true.

Answer 1:

457730 * 4 = 1830920

(DOLLAR * 4 = QUARTER)



Only A Small Percentage Can Solve These Math Riddles On "Percentage"! We Present To You These Exciting Math Riddles With Answers!

Math Riddle 2:

Somebody gave you 100 dollars to buy 100 sponges. Now, you may buy no more or less than 100 sponges, and also, the total price must be 100 dollars. There are three types of sponges: Red Sponges costing $6, Yellow Sponges costing $3, and Blue Sponges costing $0.10.

If there is no sales tax implied, how many of each can you buy?

Answer 2:

$6 for red sponges = 1 sponges

$87 for yellow sponges = 29 sponges

$7 for blue sponges = 70 sponges

Explanation:

a = red sponges

b = yellow sponges

c = blue sponges

Now, with the below-mentioned expression:

A + b + c = 100

6a + 3b + 0.1c = 100

Next, if you multiply the first equation by 6 and then 3 and then subtract the two equations, you will get two more equations:

6a + 6b + 6c = 600

3a + 3b + 3c = 300

3b = 500 - 5.9c

3a = 2.9c - 200

Note that a and b are non-negative integers. Thus, if 3b >/= 0, then 500 - 5.9c >/= 0.

Using this, c Also, if 3a >/= 0, then 2.9c - 200 > 0. Thus c >/= 68.97.







Purchasing blue sponges is the only way to spend in fractions therefore the number of blue sponges that you buy must cost an even dollar amount. Note that there can be only two numbers you can buy between 68.97 and 84.75 that fulfill the given condition i.e. 70 and 80.

Let's say that you replace c by 80 in the last two expressions that you have formed above, a will equal 10.67 and b will equal 9.33. However, the values of a and b must be an integer and not fractions. Therefore, c can't be 80.

Replace c with 70. After solving the expressions, we will obtain a as 1 and b as 29.

Therefore, here are the amounts that must be used to buy:

$6 for red sponges = 1 sponges

$87 for yellow sponges = 29 sponges

$7 for blue sponges = 70 sponges







Math Riddle 3:

While moving out of a bar, a drunk man approaches you and tries to lure you into a bet. He bets you $50 and says he will give you $500 in return if you give him $100.

Will you accept the bet or will you reject it?

Answer 3:

You should NOT accept bets.

When you give him $100, he won't be able to convert it into $500 and will lose the bet.

Thus, he'll give you $50. But your $100 will be with him and therefore, you are going to lose your money anyhow.

Math Riddle 4:

Solve the below equation by replacing the alphabet with a digit such that the equation holds as well.

SEND

+ MORE

======

MONEY







Answer 4:

9567

+ 1085

======

10652

Wanna try more? Check out our other exciting math riddles!