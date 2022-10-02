Well, for most people, it's the concept of "percentage".

Finding percentages comes to use at a myriad of life events. Visit your favorite attire store, and you'll be required to calculate the percentage of discount on your hand-picked black dress. Enter a bank and you'll have to open the calculator on your phone to calculate the rate of interest. Switch on the TV at the prime hour and you'll see graphs and pie charts displaying multiple complicated percentages.

While these everyday situations can be solved with the ease of your smartphone calculator, testing your mathematical acumen once in a while is never a bad idea! Bonus? You'll get super entertained along with brushing your skills.

Are you already feeling anxious? Calm yourself! One, it's just a simple blog on 5 exciting math riddles. Second, no one is going to test you here. You are allowed to make mistakes, take as much time as you wish, and solve the riddles at the ease of your home. Third, every math riddle you'll go through in this blog will come with 4 options to choose from, so you can easily choose the one you think is right or even close to right. Fourth, and perhaps most importantly, we have never learned to leave our readers halfway through the battle. At the end of the blog, all the answers along with a detailed explanation are given.

Now that you are all calm and confident to solve these math riddles, let's get started!







Math Riddle 1:

Two students appeared at an examination. One of them secured 9 marks more than the other and his marks were 56% of the sum of their marks. What are the marks obtained by them?

Don't get scared by the thought of marks! Calm yourself and solve the riddle.

Possible Options:

39, 30 41, 32 42, 33 43, 34











Math Riddle 2:

What percentage of numbers from 1 to 70 have 1 or 9 in the unit's digit?

This seems to be a tricky one!

Wanna call your school math teacher? You're allowed to do that!

Possible Options:

1 14 20 21

Math Riddle 3:

Three candidates contested an election and received 1136, 7636, and 11628 votes respectively. What percentage of the total votes did the winning candidate get?

Voting is always tough, calculating votes is tougher!

Possible Options:

57% 60% 65% 90%

Math Riddle 4:

Emma went to the stationers and bought things worth Rs. 25, out of which 30 paise went on sales tax on taxable purchases. If the tax rate was 6%, then what was the cost of the tax-free items?







Ufff!! Calculating tax is a fuss. Control your urge to drop a "Hi" to your chartered accountant!

Possible Options:

Rs. 15 Rs. 15.70 Rs. 19.70 Rs. 20







Math Riddle 5:

The population of a town increased from 1,75,000 to 2,62,500 in a decade. The average percent increase of population per year is:







Population control methods should become a mandate, not only for the sake of the environment but also for making mathematics easier!

Possible Options:

4.37% 5% 6% 8.75%

ANSWERS:

We are tempted to reveal the answers. Scroll down to check your calculations!









Math Riddle 1:

Two students appeared at an examination. One of them secured 9 marks more than the other and his marks were 56% of the sum of their marks. What are the marks obtained by them?

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

Let their marks be (x + 9) and x.

Then, x + 9 = 56 (x + 9 + x)

100

25(x + 9) = 14(2x + 9)

3x = 99

x = 33

Thus, their marks are 42 and 33.

Math Riddle 2:

What percentage of numbers from 1 to 70 have 1 or 9 in the unit's digit?

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

The numbers which have 1 or 9 in the unit's digit, have squares that end in the digit 1. Such numbers from 1 to 70 are 1, 9, 11, 19, 21, 29, 31, 39, 41, 49, 51, 59, 61, 69.

Number of such number =14

Required percentage = 14 x 100 % = 20%.

70

Math Riddle 3:

Three candidates contested an election and received 1136, 7636, and 11628 votes respectively. What percentage of the total votes did the winning candidate get?

Answer: Option A

Explanation:

Total number of votes polled = (1136 + 7636 + 11628) = 20400.

Required percentage = 11628 x 100 % = 57%.

20400

Math Riddle 4:

Emma went to the stationers and bought things worth Rs. 25, out of which 30 paise went on sales tax on taxable purchases. If the tax rate was 6%, then what was the cost of the tax-free items?

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

Let the amount of taxable purchases be Rs. x.

Then, 6% of x = 30

100

x = 30 x 100 = 5.

100 6

Cost of tax free items = Rs. [25 - (5 + 0.30)] = Rs. 19.70

Math Riddle 5:

The population of a town increased from 1,75,000 to 2,62,500 in a decade. The average percent increase of population per year is:







Answer: Option B

Explanation:

Increase in 10 years = (262500 - 175000) = 87500.

Increase% = 87500 x 100 % = 50%.

175000

Required average = 50 % = 5%.

10







Phew! That was a lot of work for today!