These Math Problems Are Going To Screw Your Mind! Your Daily Dose Of Exciting Math Riddles With Answers Is Here!

Math was great until it involved simple addition, but ever since the complexities began to rise gradually, so did its appearance in the nightmares.

The subject was still manageable until it involved only numbers. The subject took a different turn when it added the alphabet in it. Yes, I am talking about algebra!

Ever since algebra came into the picture of math, many started dreading it. The rules, the equations, and the strategies; all make it so difficult to handle.







Hey, there's always a silver lining. The advent of algebra also brought in super exciting math problems handpicked from everyday situations.

That is why we bring you such handpicked math riddles with answers so you can get the nostalgic excitement of your school math classroom again.

Ready? Let's get started.



Math Riddles With Answers!

Math Riddle 1:

The numbers a, b, and c are positive integers.

An apple costs $a, a banana costs $b, and a cherry costs $c.

The cost of b apples, b bananas, and a + b cherries is $77.

What would the cost be for one apple, two bananas, and one cherry?







Fruit lovers would love to solve this one!

Math Riddle 2:

A child spent $100.00 to get 100 toy animals. The child bought at least one cat, one fish, and one bird, and did not buy any other toys. If a cat costs $10.00, a fish costs $3.00, and a bird costs $0.50, how many of each toy did the child buy?

Come on, help the lil lad.

Math Riddle 3:

How do we know that the following fractions are in Europe? A/C, X/C, and W/C?







Hint: This is a funny one!







Excited to know the answers?

Here are all the answers revealed!







Math Riddle Answers:

Ready to view the answers? Scroll on.

Answer: 18

Explanation:

As per the question:

ab + b^2 + (a+b)c = 77

=> ab + bc + ac + b^2 = 77

=> a(b+c) + b(b+c) = 77

=> (a+b)(b+c) = 77 = 7*11

=> Either: a+b = 7, and b+c = 11

Or: a+b = 11, b+c = 7

Now,

Cost of one apple, two bananas, and one clementine = a+2b+c = (a+b) + (b+c)

=> Cost = 7 + 11 = 18

Math Riddle 2:

Answer: 94

Explanation:

10 Cat + 3 Fish + (1/2)Bird = 100 or 20Cat + 6Fish + Bird = 200.

C + F + B = 100.

20C + 6F + 100 - C - F = 200.

19C + 5F = 100.

C must be a multiple of 5 for 5F to divide 19C.

C ≠ 10 or 100 will be spent and no money is left.

C = 5, F = 1, B = 94.







Math Riddle 3:

Answer:

Because their numerators are all over C’s.

Told you, it's gonna be a fun one!