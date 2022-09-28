These Three Math Riddles Will Make You Fall In Love With The Subject! We Present You With 3 Exciting Math Riddles With Answers!

Math has always been the most dreaded subject in school for many. While the subject is completely filled with problems, it teaches one to think analytically and derive a conclusion.

Basically, math represents the philosophy of our life. While it itself is filled with problems, it also paves way for us to solve those, celebrate the wins, and move forward in life. That is the spirit of the subject.

Despite being challenging yet super fun, not many students have always looked at their math textbooks with compassionate eyes. The reason is that every math sum is different from the other, and there is often only one correct answer.

Hey, do you want to attempt to fall in love with the subject again? That is when we step in.

Jagran Josh today brings to your attention three exciting yet challenging math riddles that will surely make you fall in love with the subject.

The key here is that while using your mathematical acumen, one must also use one’s logical reasoning and common sense to derive just the right answer. Now that you seem fully prepared and fueled, it’s time for us to present the three special riddles, one by one.

MATH RIDDLES WITH ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:











If 1=3

2=3

3=5

4=4

5=4

Then, 6=?







Come on, give it a thought! Remember we asked you to make use of your logical reasoning as well here.







Math Riddle 2:













I am an odd number. Take away one letter and I become even. What number am I?







Wait, is there actually any such number?











Math Riddle 3:

There is a basket containing 5 apples, how do you divide the apples among 5 children so that each child has 1 apple while 1 apple remains in the basket?







This one made us feel hungry!







Now that you have looked at all the three exciting riddles we had for you, here comes the time to check the answers.

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

If 1=3

2=3

3=5

4=4

5=4

Then, 6=?

ANSWER:

3, as ‘six’ has three letters









Math Riddle 2:

I am an odd number. Take away one letter and I become even. What number am I?







ANSWER:

Seven (Remove the ‘s’ and it becomes ‘even’).

Math Riddle 3:

There is a basket containing 5 apples, how do you divide the apples among 5 children so that each child has 1 apple while 1 apple remains in the basket?







ANSWER:

4 children get 1 apple each while the fifth child gets the basket with the remaining apple still in it.

Now that’s what you call, smart work!