Bharat Bandh Today: Who Called for it, What Services are Open during the Strike?

A nationwide general strike is anticipated on Wednesday, July 9, involving over 25 crore workers in industries ranging from banking and insurance to postal services, coal mining, highway building, and other sectors.

While schools and private offices are probably going to stay open, there will certainly be significant interruptions to governmental services. Check who called this Bharat Bandh, which organisations and parties will be participating in this Bandh, and also which services will be affected.

Who Called for Bharat Bandh?

In an effort to "oppose the anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government," ten primary trade unions and their affiliates have called for a general strike, or "Bharat Bandh." According to a statement, the forum has called for making "the nationwide general strike a grand success" and stated that unions in all official and informal/unorganized economy sectors have begun making serious preparations.