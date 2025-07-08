Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Bharat Bandh Today: Who Called for it, What Services are Open during the Strike?

Bharat Bandh on July 9: Over 25 crore workers across banking, insurance, transport, and coal sectors to join nationwide strike. Learn which services will be affected, who called the bandh, and what will stay open.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 9, 2025, 12:21 IST

A nationwide general strike is anticipated on Wednesday, July 9, involving over 25 crore workers in industries ranging from banking and insurance to postal services, coal mining, highway building, and other sectors.

While schools and private offices are probably going to stay open, there will certainly be significant interruptions to governmental services. Check who called this Bharat Bandh, which organisations and parties will be participating in this Bandh, and also which services will be affected.

Who Called for Bharat Bandh?

In an effort to "oppose the anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government," ten primary trade unions and their affiliates have called for a general strike, or "Bharat Bandh." According to a statement, the forum has called for making "the nationwide general strike a grand success" and stated that unions in all official and informal/unorganized economy sectors have begun making serious preparations.

Organisations Participating in Bharat Bandh

The strike is being joined by workers from both the formal and informal sectors. Among the participating organizations are:

  • All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

  • United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

  • Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

  • Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

  • Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA)

  • Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

  • Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

Additionally, support is provided by: Farmers organizations, such as Samyukta Kisan Morcha, labor unions in rural areas, public sector employees from the steel, railway, and NMDC Ltd. industries.

Which Industries Might Be Impacted by the Bharat Bandh?

Services around India are anticipated to be disrupted by the Bharat Bandh, including:

  • Insurance and banking services.

  • Postal services.

  • Mining and manufacturing of coal.

  • Public transportation operated by the state.

  • Public sector organizations and government offices.

  • Rallies led by farmers in rural regions.

What Will Continue to Operate Throughout the Bharat Bandh?

  • Colleges and schools will continue to operate.

  • Private offices will operate as usual.

Although a statewide railway strike has not yet been formally announced, passengers may anticipate disruptions or delays in train services as a result of the protests.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News