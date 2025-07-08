Bharat Bandh Today: Who Called for it, What Services are Open during the Strike?

A nationwide general strike is anticipated on Wednesday, July 9, involving over 25 crore workers in industries ranging from banking and insurance to postal services, coal mining, highway building, and other sectors.
While schools and private offices are probably going to stay open, there will certainly be significant interruptions to governmental services. Check who called this Bharat Bandh, which organisations and parties will be participating in this Bandh, and also which services will be affected.
Who Called for Bharat Bandh?
In an effort to "oppose the anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government," ten primary trade unions and their affiliates have called for a general strike, or "Bharat Bandh." According to a statement, the forum has called for making "the nationwide general strike a grand success" and stated that unions in all official and informal/unorganized economy sectors have begun making serious preparations.
Organisations Participating in Bharat Bandh
The strike is being joined by workers from both the formal and informal sectors. Among the participating organizations are:
-
All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)
-
United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)
-
Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)
-
Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)
-
Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA)
-
Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)
-
Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)
Additionally, support is provided by: Farmers organizations, such as Samyukta Kisan Morcha, labor unions in rural areas, public sector employees from the steel, railway, and NMDC Ltd. industries.
Which Industries Might Be Impacted by the Bharat Bandh?
Services around India are anticipated to be disrupted by the Bharat Bandh, including:
-
Insurance and banking services.
-
Postal services.
-
Mining and manufacturing of coal.
-
Public transportation operated by the state.
-
Public sector organizations and government offices.
-
Rallies led by farmers in rural regions.
What Will Continue to Operate Throughout the Bharat Bandh?
-
Colleges and schools will continue to operate.
-
Private offices will operate as usual.
Although a statewide railway strike has not yet been formally announced, passengers may anticipate disruptions or delays in train services as a result of the protests.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation