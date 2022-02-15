Bhargavi Narayan Biography: Age, Death, Early Life, Family, Education, Career, Awards, and More

Bhargavi Narayan Biography 2022: Noted film personality Bhargavi Narayan died on 14 February 2022 in Jayanagar, Bangalore. She was suffering from age-related ailments.

She acted in more than 600 plays and worked in various Kannada television serials and movies. She was the mother of senior actor Prakash Belawadi, the recipient of the Sahitya Academy Award.

Samyukta wrote on Instagram "My grandma, Bhargavi Narayan, Ajji Bhajji to all, passed away at around 7.30 pm this evening, 14/2/2022. The body will be kept at our family home - Greenroom, 276/C, 37th A Cross, 8th Block Jayanagar, till 11 AM tomorrow, 15th Feb. (sic)."

Bhargavi Narayan: Key Facts

Born 4 February 1938 Place of Birth Bangalore, Kingdom of Mysore, British Raj (now Karnataka) Died 14 February 2022 Place of Death Bangalore, Karnataka, India Spouse(s) Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana Children 4; including Prakash and Sudha Alma mater Maharani's College, Bengaluru Occupation Actress

Bhargavi Narayan Biography: Family, Early Life, Education, Marriage, Children, Death

She was born on 4 February 1938 in Bangalore, Kingdom of Mysore, British Raj (now Karnataka). Her parents were Naamagiriyamma and M. Ramaswamy. She was married to a Kannada film actor and makeup artist named Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana. The couple has four children namely Sujatha, Prakash, Pradeep, and Sudha.

Prakash is also an Indian theater, film, television, and media personality. He is the recipient of a National Film Award. Sudha is a Kannada film actress and theater artist. Bhargavi Narayanan's autobiography, Naanu, Bhargavi ("I am, Bhargavi"). It was released in 2012 by publisher Ankita Pustaka, Bengaluru. The book won awards from Karnataka State Sahitya Academy, Karnataka Sangha, Shimoga, and Srimati Gangamma Somappa Bommai Pratishthana, Dharwad, Karnataka. On 14 February 2022, she died in Jayanagar, Bangalore, at the age of 84.

Bhargavi Narayan: Career

She acted in more than 22 films and various drama or theatre plays in Kannada. Some of the famous films were Eradu Kanadu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi, and Baa Nalle Madhurchandrake. She also acted in television series including Manthana and Mukta.

She directed and wrote plays for AIR's women's programs and Women's Association for Children, Karnataka. She had also worked as a member of Karnataka Natak Academy. She worked as a manager in ESI Corporation, Bengaluru before choosing her career in the arts. She had written a book in Kannada known as Naa Kanda Nammavaru, published by Ankita Pustaka, Bengaluru. She was a speaker at the Bangalore Literature Festival 2018, Bengaluru.

Bhargavi Narayan: Awards

1974–75 Karnataka State Film Awards – Best Supporting Actress Credit: actress in film Professor Huchuraya 1974–75 Karnataka State children drama contest - state-level award Credit: Scriptwriter and director for drama: Bhoothayyana Pechata 1998 Karnataka State Nataka Academy Awards Credit: Theatre/drama works 2005 Alva's Nudisiri Awards Credit: theatre/drama works

Mangalore Prestigious Message Award Credit: screenplay, dialogue writer for Kannada serial: Kavalodeda Daari Karnataka State drama contest – best actress (twice)

Bhargavi Narayan: Some of the selected Filmography

2019 Butterfly 2019 Premier Padmini 2018 Raajakumara 2016 Idolle Ramayana 2007 Kaada Beladingalu 2003 Stumble 1993 Jamboo Savari 1987 Anthima Ghatta 1979 Muyyi 1976 Pallavi 1967 Subba Shastry

Scroll down for some tweets: