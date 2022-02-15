Bhargavi Narayan Biography: Age, Death, Early Life, Family, Education, Career, Awards, and More

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Created On: Feb 15, 2022 16:17 IST
Modified On: Feb 15, 2022 17:12 IST
Bhargavi Narayan Biography 2022: Noted film personality Bhargavi Narayan died on 14 February 2022 in Jayanagar, Bangalore. She was suffering from age-related ailments. 

She acted in more than 600 plays and worked in various Kannada television serials and movies. She was the mother of senior actor Prakash Belawadi, the recipient of the Sahitya Academy Award.

Samyukta wrote on Instagram "My grandma, Bhargavi Narayan, Ajji Bhajji to all, passed away at around 7.30 pm this evening, 14/2/2022. The body will be kept at our family home - Greenroom, 276/C, 37th A Cross, 8th Block Jayanagar, till 11 AM tomorrow, 15th Feb. (sic)."

Bhargavi Narayan: Key Facts

Born 4 February 1938
Place of Birth Bangalore, Kingdom of Mysore, British Raj (now Karnataka)
Died 14 February 2022
Place of Death Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Spouse(s) Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana
Children 4; including Prakash and Sudha
Alma mater Maharani's College, Bengaluru
Occupation Actress

Bhargavi Narayan Biography: Family, Early Life, Education, Marriage, Children, Death

She was born on 4 February 1938 in Bangalore, Kingdom of Mysore, British Raj (now Karnataka). Her parents were Naamagiriyamma and M. Ramaswamy. She was married to a Kannada film actor and makeup artist named Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana. The couple has four children namely Sujatha, Prakash, Pradeep, and Sudha.

Prakash is also an Indian theater, film, television, and media personality. He is the recipient of a National Film Award. Sudha is a Kannada film actress and theater artist. Bhargavi Narayanan's autobiography, Naanu, Bhargavi ("I am, Bhargavi"). It was released in 2012 by publisher Ankita Pustaka, Bengaluru. The book won awards from Karnataka State Sahitya Academy, Karnataka Sangha, Shimoga, and Srimati Gangamma Somappa Bommai Pratishthana, Dharwad, Karnataka. On 14 February 2022, she died in Jayanagar, Bangalore, at the age of 84.

Bhargavi Narayan: Career

She acted in more than 22 films and various drama or theatre plays in Kannada. Some of the famous films were Eradu Kanadu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi, and Baa Nalle Madhurchandrake. She also acted in television series including Manthana and Mukta. 

She directed and wrote plays for AIR's women's programs and Women's Association for Children, Karnataka. She had also worked as a member of Karnataka Natak Academy. She worked as a manager in ESI Corporation, Bengaluru before choosing her career in the arts. She had written a book in Kannada known as Naa Kanda Nammavaru, published by Ankita Pustaka, Bengaluru. She was a speaker at the Bangalore Literature Festival 2018, Bengaluru.

Bhargavi Narayan: Awards

1974–75

Karnataka State Film Awards – Best Supporting Actress

Credit: actress in film Professor Huchuraya
1974–75

Karnataka State children drama contest - state-level award

Credit: Scriptwriter and director for drama: Bhoothayyana Pechata
1998

Karnataka State Nataka Academy Awards

Credit: Theatre/drama works
2005

Alva's Nudisiri Awards

Credit: theatre/drama works

 

Mangalore Prestigious Message Award

Credit: screenplay, dialogue writer for Kannada serial: Kavalodeda Daari
Karnataka State drama contest – best actress (twice)

Bhargavi Narayan: Some of the selected Filmography

2019 Butterfly 
2019 Premier Padmini 
2018 Raajakumara 
2016 Idolle Ramayana
2007 Kaada Beladingalu
2003 Stumble
1993 Jamboo Savari
1987 Anthima Ghatta
1979 Muyyi 
1976 Pallavi
1967 Subba Shastry

