Malls are the best place to wander around if you are feeling bored. And if you are wondering which mall of America is the best for shopping, then there are 100+ options to choose from, each offering a unique shopping experience. From luxury brands to unique local boutiques, there is something for everyone to enjoy at these shopping destinations. However, if you are interested in knowing the biggest malls in the USA, then you've come to the right place. These malls offer not only shopping but also a variety of dining options, entertainment venues, and even attractions like indoor theme parks or aquariums. This article will provide you with all the information you need to plan your next shopping spree. List of the Biggest Malls in the United States Here are the top 10 largest malls in the US that are worth checking out if you're looking for a day of shopping and entertainment.

Name of the Mall Location Founded in Total area (sq ft) Mall of America Bloomington, Minnesota 1992 5,600,000 American Dream East Rutherford, New Jersey 2019 3,000,000 King of Prussia Mall King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 1967 2,793,200 South Coast Plaza Costa Mesa, California 1963 2,738,730 Aventura Mall Aventura, Florida 1983 2,700,000 Del Amo Fashion Center Torrance, California 1961 2,500,000 The Galleria Houston, Texas 1970 2,400,838 Destiny USA Syracuse, New York 1990 2,400,000 Roosevelt Field Mall Garden City, New York 1956 2,366,692 Sawgrass Mills Sunrise, Florida 1990 2,260,610

Source: WorldAtlas Mall of America Source: KARE 11 Total Area: 5,600,000 sq ft

Located in : Bloomington, Minnesota

: Total Stores: 520

Opened in: 1992 The Mall of America is one of the largest malls in America, with over 5.6 million square feet of retail space and over 500 stores, making it a popular destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The mall also features attractions such as an indoor amusement park, an aquarium, and a mini golf course, providing visitors with a wide range of activities to enjoy during their visit. It attracts approximately 40 million visitors per year and generates nearly $2 billion in revenue. American Dream Source: CNBC Total Area: 3,000,000

Located in: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Total Stores : 450+

: Opened in: 2019 The American Dream is the second-largest mall in the United States and is known for its largest indoor water park, DreamWorks Water Park. Situated in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the mall features over 450 retail stores, an indoor ski slope, and a Nickelodeon Universe theme park.

Although it isn't an old mall, having opened in 2019, it has quickly become a popular destination for shopping and entertainment in the region. The mall was developed by the Triple Five Group, the same company that created the famous Mall of America in Minnesota in 1992. King of Prussia Mall Source: MONTCO.Today Total Area: 2,793,200

Located in: King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Total Stores : 400+

: Opened in: 1967 The King of Prussia Mall is the third-largest mall in the United States, located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It features over 400 stores and restaurants, including luxury brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton. This is one of the oldest malls in the US, first opening its doors in 1963. The Simon Property Group, a nationwide real estate investment group, holds the entire ownership of the mall. It used to be two different malls that were eventually combined into one large complex in 2016, making it a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists alike.

South Coast Plaza Source: Visit Laguna Beach Total Area: 2,700,000 sq ft

Located at: Costa Mesa, California

Total Stores: 280+

Opened in: 1967 The Sout Coast Plaza is the fourth largest mall in the US and one of the busiest shopping centres in the country. It features over 250 stores, including luxury brands like Chanel and Gucci, as well as popular retailers like H&M and Zara. The mall makes approximately $1.5 billion in annual sales and is owned by the Segerstrom family. With its wide range of stores and impressive sales figures, South Coast Plaza is a premier shopping destination for all budgets and tastes. Aventura Mall Source: Marriott Total Area: 2,700,000 sq ft

Located in: Aventura, Florida

Total Stores: 300+

Opened in: 1985 The Aventura Mall is the fifth-largest mall in the USA and the biggest in Florida, boasting over 2.7 million square feet of retail space. With over 300 stores, including luxury brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, it offers a diverse shopping experience for visitors of all tastes and budgets.

This three-storey shopping centre is a paradise for those shoppers who prefer to pay digitally. It has places to swipe cards like Apple, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters, making it convenient for shoppers who prefer cashless transactions. Del Amo Fashion Center Source: RSM Design Total Area: 2,500,000 sq ft

Located in: Torrance, California

Total Stores: 200+

Opened in: 1969 Del Amo Fashion Center is the sixth largest mall in the US, located in Torrance, California. The mall, owned by the Simon Property Group, has over 200 stores, including major retailers such as Macy's, Nordstrom, and H&M. Del Amo Fashion Center has a variety of dining options and a modernised interior with an upscale ambience. The mall has undergone several renovations to keep up with contemporary retail trends, making it a popular shopping destination in the Los Angeles area.

The Galleria Source: Flickr Total Area: 1,660,000 sq ft

Located in: Houston, Texas

Total Stores: 400+

Opened in: 1970 The Galleria is the seventh-largest mall in the United States, with over 2.4 million square feet of retail space. You can find various high-end labels, such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel. It has a parking capacity of 13,000 vehicles, making it convenient for shoppers to find a spot. The mall houses over 375 stores, two high-rise hotels, a private health club, and an ice rink. The Galleria is renowned for its diverse retail mix, which includes luxury brands, mid-range retailers, and extensive dining options, attracting millions of visitors each year. Destiny USA Source: CNY Central Total Area: 1,300,000 sq ft

Located in: Syracuse, New York

Total Stores: 250+

Opened in: 1999

Destiny USA is the eighth-largest mall in the USA and comprises six floors, including the underground floor. The mall was founded by Pyramid Management Group Interests in 1990 and has over 250 stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Visitors can find famous brand names such as Macy’s, H&M, Michael Kors, Best Buy, and Lord & Taylor. The mall attracts over 26 million visitors annually and offers a wide range of activities beyond shopping, including an indoor go-kart track, a mirror maze, and a ropes course. Roosevelt Field Mall Source: Patch Total Area: 2,200,000 sq ft

Located in: Garden City, New York

Total Stores : 250+

: Opened in: 1956 Roosevelt Field Mall is the ninth-largest mall in America, with over 270 stores and restaurants. It is located in Garden City, New York, and offers a wide range of shopping options, from luxury brands to popular retailers. It is the second-largest mall in New York City.

Additionally, the mall was built on the old airstrip of the Roosevelt Field Airport, which was the site of Charles Lindbergh's takeoff on his historic transatlantic flight in 1927. Visitors can enjoy fashion shows, pop-up stores, and social events as part of the mall's event schedule. Sawgrass Mills Source: Malls and Retail Wikipedia Total Area: 2,300,000 sq ft

Located in: Sunrise, Florida

Total Stores: 350+

Opened on: 1995 Sawgrass Mills is considered to be the tenth-largest mall in the United States, located in Sunrise, Florida. It features over 350 stores and outlets, including high-end luxury brands like Gucci and Prada. Within its 2,273,898 square foot alligator-shaped footprint, it provides exceptional shopping experiences. It is just 30 minutes from Miami International Airport and 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The mall is a beloved destination for both locals and tourists alike, offering a wide range of dining options, entertainment, and even a movie theatre.