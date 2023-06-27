Brain Teaser: You need the skills of Sherlock Holmes to find the dead in 19 seconds. Try Your Luck!

Brain Teaser: Brain teasers offer a source of fun and entertainment. They challenge us to think creatively and engage our curiosity. Solving brain teasers can be a social activity, encouraging friendly competition and fostering a sense of camaraderie and teamwork among individuals attempting to solve them together.

Source: Pinterest

In contrast to the image above, your task is to find the dead. Use your skills, intuitions and abilities to reach any conclusion.

Can you guess who is dead?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Oh!

I forgot to mention, you just have 19 seconds, and the timer is ON…



Tick

Tock

Tick

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Focus on the slightest detail and clue to find the correct answer.

Are you still having trouble? Please look at the image below to be sure about the answer.

Source: Pinterest

Sunken eyes, loosen arm and blood stains on towel.

