Brain Teaser 1:
Can you think of any 5-letter English word that would be read in the same way turned upside down if it is typed in capital letters?
Brain Teaser 2:
Where do you think one takes a sick-boat?
Answer:
SWIMS!
Answer:
Dock-tor
