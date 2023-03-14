JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are really interesting! Try them today!

Tease your brain a bit with these brain teasers!

Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge the mind, Try these fun brain teasers!

 

Brain Teaser 1:

Can you think of any 5-letter English word that would be read in the same way turned upside down if it is typed in capital letters?

 

Brain Teaser 2:

Where do you think one takes a sick-boat?

 

Here are the answers you had been waiting!

Brain Teaser 1:

Can you think of any 5-letter English word that would be read in the same way turned upside down if it is typed in capital letters?

 

Answer:

SWIMS!

 

Brain Teaser 2:

Where do you think one takes a sick-boat?

 

Answer:

Dock-tor
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next