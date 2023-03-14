Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are really interesting! Try them today!

Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge the mind, Try these fun brain teasers!

Brain Teaser 1:

Can you think of any 5-letter English word that would be read in the same way turned upside down if it is typed in capital letters?

Brain Teaser 2:

Where do you think one takes a sick-boat?

Answer:

SWIMS!

Answer:

Dock-tor