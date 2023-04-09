Brain Teasers: Today, let’s twist an age-old challenge a bit. Find the WRONG spelling!

Do you recall your school English teacher?

Literature is an interesting subject that almost everyone in the world enjoys. First things first, the subject is a super engaging one. It brings forward stories that make you step into a different world altogether. Isn’t it interesting how beautifully a student travels from one nation to another, even without moving a single inch, through words of fiction? Every story evokes a different emotion, and these emotions help build the character of the students. English indeed is a subject of great interest.

The subject itself makes the students appreciate the teacher. Literature is an engaging subject and thus, most people in the world appreciate their English teachers. Hardly one will find anyone who does not like or remember one's, English teacher.

However, the rule is not universal. Not everyone in this world actually adores their English teachers. One reason could be that the teachers were actually not showing positive regard to the students. While most cultures promote respecting teachers, sometimes, teachers do not demonstrate a polite and accepting demeanor in the classroom, making the students doubt their self-esteem and grow sour feelings for the subject or teacher.

Sometimes, harsh attitudes of the teachers do more harm than good to the academic life and personality of the students. We agree that every teacher has a different way of teaching, but over-critical attitudes can be harmful to the students.

The second reason for students not liking the teacher could be a disinterest in the subject. Literature in itself is interesting, but that does not mean that every student will have an inclination toward the subject. Some students, no matter how interesting a piece of fiction is presented before them, do not feel any inclination toward the stories. Instead, they may be interested in subjects that involve logical reasoning and practical application, like, mathematics, science, and more.

The third reason, however, could be because not every student liked when their English teacher used to find grammatical errors in their work. Such students are like free artists who do not worry about grammatical rules and correctness. All they wish is that their thoughts are properly expressed in their answers, and thus they eliminate the barriers of rules themselves. It’s funny how they get irritated when the teacher marks the errors in red inside their beautiful answers.

Were you one of those students who were never appreciated for your creativity in the answers, but rather scolded for the grammatical and spelling errors? If yes, here is a chance for you to act as your teacher.

Today we bring forward an exciting challenge for you!

The challenge is based on spelling and no, we won’t be asking you to find the correct spelling. Today. Let’s play the wrong way!

Find the wrong spelling in the image in not more than 10 seconds.

The Rules

The rules are pretty simple and straightforward.

All you have to do is find the wrong spelling in not more than 10 seconds. Before starting the challenge, simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Now, start looking for the wrong spelling when the timer asks you to start. Stop looking at the picture immediately once you hear the beep sound. Remember, following the rules properly is what makes the challenge even more interesting.

Now that you have read all the rules and regulations carefully, you are all ready to start the challenge. Here you go!

Find the WRONG spelling in the image!











Were you able to spot the wrong spelling?

Here is the error you had been looking for!





Finding errors is seriously an engaging task. No wonder teachers and professors enjoy their careers a lot!