Buddha Purnima 2022: Check Date, Day, Time, Significance, Quotes, Wishes, Celebrations, and More

Buddha Purnima 2022: Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak, Vaishaka, and Buddha's Birthday. It is observed on the full moon day of the Baisakh month annually, that is April or May. This year, it will be celebrated on May 16, 2022. It is believed that on Buddha Purnima, Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. The day is not far away, so take a look at the puja timings, its significance, some inspirational quotes by Lord Buddha, and wishes to share on the day.

It is believed that in yogic culture, Buddha Purnima is a significant day as this is the third Purnima after the earth shifts to the northern run to the sun. This is the day when Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. The day is commemorated by Buddhists and Hindus across the world and is a major festival in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, etc. and every country celebrates the festival in their own way.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Tithi and Puja Time

As per sources, the tithi of Purnima is expected to begin at 12:45 PM on May 15, 2022, and will end at 9:43 AM on May 16, 2022.

The birth name of Gautama Buddha was Siddhartha Gautama. He was born c. 6th–4th century BCE, Lumbini, near Kapilavastu, Shakya republic, Kosala kingdom (now in Nepal). Buddha's birth anniversary is observed as Buddha Purnima. It is believed that on this day, he attained enlightenment. He died at Kusinara, Malla republic, Magadha kingdom (now Kasia, India).

Buddha Purnima 2022: Celebration

On this day, people across the world offer prayers to Lord Buddha and seek knowledge and wisdom. Some people may visit Buddhist temples and make donations to the needy. Some devotees meditate, observe fasts, read the holy scriptures of the Buddhist religion, etc. Also, people celebrate Buddha Purnima by sharing wishes and quotes of Lord Buddha with their near and dear ones.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Significance

Lord Buddha preached Dharma (duty), non-violence, harmony, and kindness. At the age of 30, he left his worldly possessions and princedom to lead a life in search of truth and also to seek penance in the hopes of liberating himself from suffering.

It is believed that on this day, on the full moon day of May, three major events occur in the life of Lord Buddha. Firstly, Lord Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Lumbini. Secondly, after some years of hardships, he attained enlightenment under the shade of the Bodhi tree. Thirdly, after teaching several years of truth, he passed away when he was eighty years old at Kusinara.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Inspirational Quotes by Lord Buddha

1. “If you knew what I know about the power of giving you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way.”

2. “No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”

3. “Learn this from water: loud splashes the brook but the oceans depth are calm.”

4. “Radiate boundless love towards the entire world.”

5. “A disciplined mind brings happiness.”

6. "It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you."

7. “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.”

8. “Your work is to discover your work and then with all your heart to give yourself to it.”

9. “Three things can not hide for long: the Moon, the Sun and the Truth.”

10. "Every human being is the author of his own health or disease."

Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Wish you always be showered with abundant fortune and prosperity and find the path to eternal happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

2. On Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always be with you.

3. May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace, and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family

4. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

5. “Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.” Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

6. Let us pray for peace and harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima.

7. The world will surely become a much better place to live if we understand the importance of happiness over money… Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

8. May Lord Buddha remove the obstacles in our lives. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones.

9. “Suffering is not holding you, you are holding suffering.” Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

10. This Buddha Purnima, may you get enlightened by the divine rays and grace of the Almighty.

