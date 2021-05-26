Buddha Purnima 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Images, Poems, and more

Buddha Purnima 2021: The day marks the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. On this day Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. The festival falls on a full moon night between April and May and this year it is celebrated on 26 May.

This year even though things are different, celebrate Buddha Purnima by sharing below mentioned wishes and messages with your friends and relatives.

Buddha Purnima 2021: Quotes of Gautama Buddha

1. “Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

2. "Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most."

3. "You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger."

4. "The trouble is, you think you have time.”

5. "If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path."

6. “Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.”

8. "Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts."

9. “Train your mind to see something good in everything.”

10. “The quieter you become, the more you can hear.”

11. "No matter how hard the past, you can always begin."

12. “With our thoughts, we make the world.”

13. “You only lose what you cling to.”

14. “Rule your mind or it will rule you.”

15. “The root of suffering is attachment.”

16. "It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you."

17. “Learn this from water: loud splashes the brook but the oceans depth are calm.”

18. “Avoid evil deeds as a man who loves life avoids poison.”

19. “Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”

20. “Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.”

21. “Every human being is the author of his own health or disease.”

22. "Nothing is permanent.”

23. “Set your heart on doing good. Do it over and over again and you will be filled with joy.”

24. “True love is born from understanding.”

25. “No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”

Buddha Purnima 2021: Teaching's of Buddha | Buddhist Council |Causes of Decline

Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. May the year be full of love, light, peace, and harmony! Happy Buddha Purnima!

2. Heartiest greetings on this pious occasion!

3. What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

4. Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well. Happy Buddha Purnima!

5. If the problem can be solved why worry? If the problem cannot be solved worrying will do you no good. Happy Buddha Purnima!

6. On Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always be with you. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

7. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

8. On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, happiness, good health and prosperity.

9. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

10. May Lord Buddha remove the obstacles in our lives. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones.

11. May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards! Happy Buddha Purnima!

12. Those who are free of resentful thoughts surely find peace. Happy Buddha Purnima!

13. Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Purnima!

14. If you truly loved yourself, you could never hurt another. Happy Buddha Purnima!

15. May the Lord bless us all with good health!

Buddha Purnima 2021: Poems and Sayings of Lord Buddha

1.

Awareness

Awareness is the path of immortality;

thoughtlessness is the path of death.

Those who are aware do not die.

The thoughtless are as if dead already.

The wise having clearly understood this,

delight in awareness

and find joy in the knowledge of the noble ones.

These wise ones, meditative, persevering,

always using strong effort,

attain nirvana, the supreme peace, and happiness.

If a person is awake, aware, mindful, pure, considerate,

self-restrained, and lives according to duty,

that person’s glory will increase.

By awakening, by awareness, by restraint and control,

the wise may make for oneself

an island which no flood can overwhelm.

Fools follow after vanity, are ignorant and careless.

The wise keep awareness as their best treasure.

Do not follow after vanity

nor after sensual pleasure nor lust.

Whoever meditates with awareness obtains great joy.

When the wise conquer thoughtlessness by awareness,

climbing the terraced heights of wisdom,

free from sadness viewing the sad crowd below,

they gaze upon the fools, like one on the mountain peak

gazes upon those standing on the plain.

Aware among the thoughtless, awake among the sleepy,

the wise advances, like a racehorse leaves behind the slow.

By awareness, Indra rose to become chief of the gods.

People praise awareness; thoughtlessness is always blamed.

A mendicant who finds joy in awareness,

who looks with fear on thoughtlessness,

moves about like fire,

burning all restrictions, small or large.

A mendicant who finds joy in awareness,

who looks with fear on thoughtlessness,

cannot fall away but is close to nirvana.

2.

Anger

Give up anger; renounce pride;

transcend all worldly attachments.

No sufferings touch the person

who is not attached to name and form,

who calls nothing one's own.

Whoever restrains rising anger like a chariot gone astray,

that one I call a real driver;

others merely hold the reins.

Overcome anger by love; overcome wrong by good;

overcome the miserly by generosity, and the liar by truth.

Speak the truth; do not yield to anger;

give even if asked for a little.

These three steps lead you to the gods.

The wise who hurt no one, who always control their body,

go to the unchangeable place,

where, once they have gone, they suffer no more.

Those who are always aware, who study day and night,

who aspire for nirvana, their passions will come to an end.

This is an old saying, Atula, not just from today:

'They blame the person who is silent;

they blame the person who talks much;

they also blame the person who talks in moderation;

there is no one on earth who is not blamed.'

There never was, nor ever will be, nor is there now

anyone who is always blamed or anyone who is always praised.

But the one whom those who discriminate praise

continually day after day as without fault,

wise, rich in knowledge and virtue,

who would dare to blame that person,

who is like a gold coin from the Jambu river?

That one is praised even by the gods, even by Brahma.

Be aware of bodily anger and control your body.

Let go of the body's wrongs

and practice virtue with your body.

Be aware of the tongue's anger and control your tongue.

Let go of the tongue's wrongs

and practice virtue with your tongue.

Be aware of the mind's anger and control your mind.

Let go of the mind's wrongs

and practice virtue with your mind.

The wise who control their body,

who control their tongue,

the wise who control their mind are truly well controlled.

