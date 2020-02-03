Cancer Ribbon Colours: The Complete Guide

Cancer begins in cells and cells are the building blocks of the body. The body forms new cells and replaced old one that die. Sometimes this process goes wrong. When body don't need, new cells grow and old cells don't die when they should. Therefore, these extra cells form mass known as tumour. Let us tell you that tumours can be benign or malignant. Benign tumours are not cancer whereas malignant are.

People wear colourful ribbons to support the cancer patients, and a great way to raise awareness about cancer. Various types of cancer ribbons with different colours are there.

List of Cancer Ribbon colours

Ribbon Colour Cancer Types Amber Appendix Cancer Yellow, purple and navy blue Bladder Cancer Light purple (lavender) All Cancers Red Blood Cancer Yellow Bone Cancer Green Bone Marrow Transplant Gray Brain Cancer Pink Breast Cancer (Women) Black and white zebra-striped Carcinoid Syndrome Teal and white Cervical Cancer Dark blue Colon Cancer Peach Endometrial Cancer Light purple/periwinkle Oesophageal Cancer Yellow Ewing's Sarcoma Periwinkle blue Gastric Cancer Green Gallbladder/Bile Duct Cancer White and Burgundy Head and Neck Cancer Burgundy Multiple Myeloma Orange Leukemia Orange Kidney Cancer Emerald Liver Cancer Peach Uterine or Endometrial Cancer Gold Childhood Cancer Teal Ovarian Cancer Burgundy and White Oral Cancer Yellow Osteosarcoma Purple Pancreatic Cancer Burgundy and White Pharyngeal Cancer Light blue Prostate Cancer Blue Rectal Cancer White Retinoblastoma Black Skin Cancer Periwinkle blue Small Intestine Cancer Blue, Pink and Teal Thyroid Cancer Blue, Yellow and Purple Bladder Cancer Lime green Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Orchid Testicular Cancer White Lung Cancer

We can say that wearing a ribbon of a particular colour can help people show their support for a relative, friend or loved one or may help them to discuss their cancer diagnosis with others. No doubt, participating in a cancer awareness campaign by wearing a ribbon may help the people informed about cancer research and help in promoting funds for new treatments.

