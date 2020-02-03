Search

Cancer Ribbon Colours: The Complete Guide

Cancer is a deadly disease and there are more than 100 types of cancer. Do you know about Cancer awareness ribbons? Which colour represents various types of cancer? Let's have a look!
Feb 3, 2020 18:20 IST
Cancer Ribbon Colours
Cancer begins in cells and cells are the building blocks of the body. The body forms new cells and replaced old one that die. Sometimes this process goes wrong. When body don't need, new cells grow and old cells don't die when they should. Therefore, these extra cells form mass known as tumour. Let us tell you that tumours can be benign or malignant. Benign tumours are not cancer whereas malignant are.

People wear colourful ribbons to support the cancer patients, and a great way to raise awareness about cancer. Various types of cancer ribbons with different colours are there.

List of Cancer Ribbon colours

Ribbon Colour

Cancer Types

Amber

Appendix Cancer

Yellow, purple and navy blue

Bladder Cancer

Light purple (lavender)

All Cancers

Red

Blood Cancer

Yellow

Bone Cancer

Green

Bone Marrow Transplant

Gray

Brain Cancer

Pink

Breast Cancer (Women)

Black and white zebra-striped

Carcinoid Syndrome

Teal and white

Cervical Cancer

Dark blue

Colon Cancer

Peach

Endometrial Cancer

Light purple/periwinkle

Oesophageal Cancer

Yellow

Ewing's Sarcoma

Periwinkle blue

Gastric Cancer

Green

Gallbladder/Bile Duct Cancer

White and Burgundy

Head and Neck Cancer

Burgundy

Multiple Myeloma

Orange

Leukemia

Orange

Kidney Cancer

Emerald

Liver Cancer

Peach

Uterine or Endometrial Cancer

Gold

Childhood Cancer

Teal

Ovarian Cancer

Burgundy and White

Oral Cancer

Yellow

Osteosarcoma

Purple

Pancreatic Cancer

Burgundy and White

Pharyngeal Cancer

Light blue

Prostate Cancer

Blue

Rectal Cancer

White

Retinoblastoma

Black

Skin Cancer

Periwinkle blue

Small Intestine Cancer

Blue, Pink and Teal

Thyroid Cancer

Blue, Yellow and Purple

Bladder Cancer

Lime green

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Orchid

Testicular Cancer

White

Lung Cancer

We can say that wearing a ribbon of a particular colour can help people show their support for a relative, friend or loved one or may help them to discuss their cancer diagnosis with others. No doubt, participating in a cancer awareness campaign by wearing a ribbon may help the people informed about cancer research and help in promoting funds for new treatments.

