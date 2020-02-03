Cancer Ribbon Colours: The Complete Guide
Cancer begins in cells and cells are the building blocks of the body. The body forms new cells and replaced old one that die. Sometimes this process goes wrong. When body don't need, new cells grow and old cells don't die when they should. Therefore, these extra cells form mass known as tumour. Let us tell you that tumours can be benign or malignant. Benign tumours are not cancer whereas malignant are.
People wear colourful ribbons to support the cancer patients, and a great way to raise awareness about cancer. Various types of cancer ribbons with different colours are there.
List of Cancer Ribbon colours
|
Ribbon Colour
|
Cancer Types
|
Amber
|
Appendix Cancer
|
Yellow, purple and navy blue
|
Bladder Cancer
|
Light purple (lavender)
|
All Cancers
|
Red
|
Blood Cancer
|
Yellow
|
Bone Cancer
|
Green
|
Bone Marrow Transplant
|
Gray
|
Brain Cancer
|
Pink
|
Breast Cancer (Women)
|
Black and white zebra-striped
|
Carcinoid Syndrome
|
Teal and white
|
Cervical Cancer
|
Dark blue
|
Colon Cancer
|
Peach
|
Endometrial Cancer
|
Light purple/periwinkle
|
Oesophageal Cancer
|
Yellow
|
Ewing's Sarcoma
|
Periwinkle blue
|
Gastric Cancer
|
Green
|
Gallbladder/Bile Duct Cancer
|
White and Burgundy
|
Head and Neck Cancer
|
Burgundy
|
Multiple Myeloma
|
Orange
|
Leukemia
|
Orange
|
Kidney Cancer
|
Emerald
|
Liver Cancer
|
Peach
|
Uterine or Endometrial Cancer
|
Gold
|
Childhood Cancer
|
Teal
|
Ovarian Cancer
|
Burgundy and White
|
Oral Cancer
|
Yellow
|
Osteosarcoma
|
Purple
|
Pancreatic Cancer
|
Burgundy and White
|
Pharyngeal Cancer
|
Light blue
|
Prostate Cancer
|
Blue
|
Rectal Cancer
|
White
|
Retinoblastoma
|
Black
|
Skin Cancer
|
Periwinkle blue
|
Small Intestine Cancer
|
Blue, Pink and Teal
|
Thyroid Cancer
|
Blue, Yellow and Purple
|
Bladder Cancer
|
Lime green
|
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
|
Orchid
|
Testicular Cancer
|
White
|
Lung Cancer
We can say that wearing a ribbon of a particular colour can help people show their support for a relative, friend or loved one or may help them to discuss their cancer diagnosis with others. No doubt, participating in a cancer awareness campaign by wearing a ribbon may help the people informed about cancer research and help in promoting funds for new treatments.
