COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi: List of all the government and private hospitals

To win the fight against the horrific COVID-19 pandemic, India began administering vaccines on 16 January 2021. The vaccination drive for people above the age of 18 years of age started on 1 May 2021.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory, however, it is advisable to get vaccinated to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Check the complete list of all the government and private hospitals below.

List of Government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi

S.No. Name of Government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres District 1. Aruna Asaf Ali Govt. Hospital Central 2. Balak Ram Hospital Central 3. Burari Hospital Central 4. Dr. N. C. Joshi Hospital Central 5. GB Pant Hospital Central 6. Girdhari Lal Hospital Central 7. Guru Nanak Eye Hospital Central 8. Hindu Rao Hospital Central 9. Kasturba Hospital Central 10. Lok Nayak Hospital Central 11. Maulana Azad Dental Institute Central 12. Maulana Azad Medical College Central 13. Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya East 14. Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital East 15. Delhi Cantonment General Hospital New Delhi 16. Kalawati Saran Children Hospital New Delhi 17. NDMC Charak Palika Hospital DH New Delhi 18. Northern Railways Hospital New Delhi 19. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital DH New Delhi 20. Maternity, Gynae Hospital, New Delhi New Delhi 21. Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital North 22. Maharishi Valmiki Hospital North 23. Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital North 24. JPC Hospital North East 25. Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Pitampura DH North West 26. Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital DH North West 27. Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Rohini DH North West 28. ESI Hospital Rohini DH North West 29. Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Mangolpuri DH North West 30. Delhi State Cancer Institute DH Shahdara 31. Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan DH Shahdara 32. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital DH Shahdara 33. IG ESI Hospital DH Shahdara 34. IHBAS Shahdara 35. Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur DH Shahdara 36. Swami Dayanand Hospital DH Shahdara 37. All India Institute of Medical Sciences South 38. Ambedkar Nagar Hospital South 39. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) South 40. Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital South 41. Safdarjung Hospital South 42. ESI Hospital Okhla Phase 1 DH South East 43. LNC Hospital, Lajpat Nagar South East 44. PSMS Hospital, Kalkaji South East 45. CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan South West 46. Dada Dev Hospital South West 47. Mansaram Park Dispensary South West 48. RHTC Najafgarh South West 49. RTRM Hospital South West 50. Acharya Shree Bhikshuk Govt. Hospital West 51. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital West 52. ESI Hospital Basaidara Pur West 53. Guru Gobind Singh Govt. Hospital West 54. Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital West 55. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital West 56. Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital West

List of Private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi

S.No. Name of Private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres District 1. BLK Memorial Hospital Central 2. Delhi Heart and Lung Hospital Central 3. Divine Multispecialty Hospital & Cancer Centre, Wazirabad Central 4. Jeevan Mala Hospital Central 5. Jeewan Nursing Home, Pusa Road Central 6. Kapil Multispecialty Hospital, Nathpua Central 7. Medlife Hospital, Burari Central 8. NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh Central 9. Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj Central 10. Sant Parmanad Hospital Central 11. SGR Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road Central 12. Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road Central 13. Sir Ganga Ram Hopital Central 14. St. Stephens Hospital Central 15. Teerath Ram Shah Hospital Central 16. Apex City Hospital, West Vinod Nagar East 17. Bimla Hospital East 18. Dharamshala Narayana Superspeciality Hospital East 19. Jeevan Anmol Hospital East 20. Makkar Multi-speciality Hospital East 21. Malik Radix Health Care Center East 22. Max Patparganj East 23. Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute East 24. Patel Hospital, Shakarpur East 25. Ram Lal Kundan Lal Hospital, Pandav Nagar East 26. SMS Hospital East 27. Virmani Hospital East 28. Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital FORTIS New Delhi 29. Indian Spinal Injuries Centre New Delhi 30. Primus Super Specialty Hospital New Delhi 31. Balaji Hospital, Narela North 32. Bansal Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri North 33. Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Bawana North 34. Maha Durga Charitable Trust North 35. Maharaja Agarsain Multispecialty Hospital, Narela North 36. Mangalam Hospital, Bawana North 37. Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar North 38. Pentamed Hospital, Derawal nagar North 39. Sant Soham Hospital, Bawana North 40. Moral Hospital North East 41. Panchsheel Hospital North East 42. Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Madhuban Chowk North West 43. Bhagwati Hospital, Rohini North West 44. Brahm Shakti Hospital North West 45. Cygnus MLS Super Specialty Hospital North West 46. Dharamvir Solanki Hospital, Rohini North West 47. Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh North West 48. Jaipur Golden Hospital North West 49. Lalita Hospital, Begumpur North West 50. Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh North West 51. Muni Maryam Jain Hospital, Pitampura North West 52. Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre North West 53. Santom Hospital North West 54. Saroj Medical Institute, Rohini North West 55. Saroj Super Specialty Hospital North West 56. Savitri Hospital, Kanjhawala North West 57. Shree Aggarsain International Hospital North West 58. Sunrise Hospital, Rohini North West 59. Tomar Multispecialty Hospital, Kirari North West 60. Dr. Gupta Nursing Home, Naveen Shahdara Shahdara 61. East Delhi Medical Centre, Mansarovar Park Shahdara 62. Goyal Hospital and Urology Center Shahdara 63. Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Vivek Vihar Shahdara 64. Karuna Hospital, Dilshad Garden Shahdara 65. Kosmos Super Specialty Hospital, Vikas Marg Shahdara 66. Pushpanjali Medical Centre, Vikas Marg Ext. Shahdara 67. Red Cross Hospital, Dilshad Garden Shahdara 68. Shanti Mukand Hospital Shahdara 69. Shri Ram Singh Hospital, Krishna Nagar Shahdara 70. Surya Hospital, Krishna Nagar Shahdara 71. Aashlok Hospital South 72. Fortis C Doc Hospital South 73. Madhukar Rainbow South 74. Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket South 75. Medeor Hospital South 76. Phoenix Hospital South 77. Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI) South 78. Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, Gautam Nagar South 79. Sitaram Bhartia Hospital South 80. Al-Shifa Multispeciality Hospital South East 81. Banarsidas Chandiwala Hospital, Kalkaji South East 82. Bansal Hospital and Research Centre, NFC South East 83. Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre South East 84. Fortis Escorts Heart Institute South East 85. Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital South East 86. Holy Family Hospital South East 87. IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar South East 88. Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals South East 89. Irene Hospital, Kalkaji South East 90. Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home South East 91. Jeewan Nursing Home, Gate No. 2 South East 92. Metro Hospital, Lajpat Nagar South East 93. Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital South East 94. National Heart Institute South East 95. Royal Kalindi Hospital, Sarita Vihar South East 96. Sunrise Hospital, Kalindi Colony South East 97. Universal Centre of Health Services, Badarpur South East 98. VIMHANS Hospital South East 99. Aakash Healthcare South West 100. Ansari Hospital, Sagarpur South West 101. Ayushman Hospital Health Services South West 102. B.H. Salvas Hospital, Haibatpura, Najafgarh South West 103. Bensups Hospital, Dwarka South West 104. Bhagat Chandra Hospital South West 105. Divya Prastha Hospital South West 106. Human Care Medical Charitable Trust (Manipal) South West 107. Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Dwarka South West 108. Rosewood Hospital, Najafgarh South West 109. Samar Hospital, Dwarka South West 110. Shakuntala Hospital, West Sagarpur South West 111. Taarak Hospital South West 112. Venkateswar Hospital South West 113. Vikas Hospital South West 114. Action Cancer Hospital West 115. Altius Sonia Hospital West 116. Ardent Ganpati Hospital, Mundka West 117. B.M. Gupta Hospital, Uttam Nagar West 118. Bhatia Global Hospital, Paschim Vihar West 119. CD Global Hospital, Najafgarh Road West 120. Jeewan Moti Khera Hospital, Nangloi West 121. Kalra Hospital West 122. Kalra Hospital, Uttam Nagar West 123. Konarc Hospital, Nangloi West 124. Kukreja Hospital and Heart Centre, Rajouri Garden West 125. Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh West 126. Mansaram Hospital, Nangloi West 127. Mata Chanan Devi Hospital West 128. Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, Uttam Nagar West 129. MGS Hospital, Punjabi Bagh West 130. PGH Hospital, Vikas Nagar West 131. Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh West 132. Revive Hospital, Vishwas Park West 133. RLKC Metro Hospital, Naraina West 134. Satyabhama Hospital West 135. Sehgal Neo Hospital West 136. Shree Balaji Action Medical Institute West

List of COVID-19 vaccines available in India

Key Facts about Vaccination, Immunisation and how vaccines work?