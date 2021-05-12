Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

List of COVID-19 vaccines available in India

To win the fight against the deadly coronavirus disease, India began administering COVID-19 vaccines on 16 January 2021. In this article, we have mentioned the names of all the COVID-19 vaccines available in India.
Created On: May 12, 2021 19:01 IST
Modified On: May 12, 2021 21:26 IST
List of COVID-19 vaccines in India
List of COVID-19 vaccines in India

To win the fight against the deadly coronavirus disease, India began administering COVID-19 vaccines on 16 January 2021. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 17,52,35,991 people have been vaccinated in the country (as of 12 May 2021). By the end of July 2021, India aims at vaccinating 250 million 'priority people'. 

At the onset of the programme, two vaccines received approval for emergency use-- Covishield (a version of the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India), and Covaxin (developed by Bharat Biotech). In April 2021, Sputnik V was approved by the Government as a third vaccine. The approval was given to expand the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage of vaccination. 

Explained: What is DRDO's anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) and how it works?

List of COVID-19 vaccines available in India

Vaccine Status Approval Deployment
Covishield In use 1 January 2021 16 January 2021
Covaxin In use 3 January 2021 16 January 2021
Sputnik V Approved for use 12 April 2021 Not yet deployed

List of Vaccines under trial in India

Vaccine Technology Phase I Phase II Phase III
ZyCoV-D DNA (plasmid expressing SARS‑CoV‑2 S protein) Completed Completed In progress
Bio E COVID-19 Subunit (using an antigen) Completed Completed In progress
HGC019 RNA In progress - -
BBV154 Adenovirus vector (intranasal) In progress - -
Covovax SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (SARS-CoV-2 rS) with Matrix-M1™ adjuvant Completed In Progress -

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has allowed vaccination for all above the age of 18 years from 1 May 2021. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India became the fastest country in the world to administer 17 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Key Facts about Vaccination, Immunisation and how vaccines work?

Co-WIN: How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the portal, what are the documents required, App details and More
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 1 =
Post

Comments