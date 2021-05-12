To win the fight against the deadly coronavirus disease, India began administering COVID-19 vaccines on 16 January 2021. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 17,52,35,991 people have been vaccinated in the country (as of 12 May 2021). By the end of July 2021, India aims at vaccinating 250 million 'priority people'.

At the onset of the programme, two vaccines received approval for emergency use-- Covishield (a version of the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India), and Covaxin (developed by Bharat Biotech). In April 2021, Sputnik V was approved by the Government as a third vaccine. The approval was given to expand the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage of vaccination.

List of COVID-19 vaccines available in India

Vaccine Status Approval Deployment Covishield In use 1 January 2021 16 January 2021 Covaxin In use 3 January 2021 16 January 2021 Sputnik V Approved for use 12 April 2021 Not yet deployed

List of Vaccines under trial in India

Vaccine Technology Phase I Phase II Phase III ZyCoV-D DNA (plasmid expressing SARS‑CoV‑2 S protein) Completed Completed In progress Bio E COVID-19 Subunit (using an antigen) Completed Completed In progress HGC019 RNA In progress - - BBV154 Adenovirus vector (intranasal) In progress - - Covovax SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (SARS-CoV-2 rS) with Matrix-M1™ adjuvant Completed In Progress -

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has allowed vaccination for all above the age of 18 years from 1 May 2021. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India became the fastest country in the world to administer 17 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

