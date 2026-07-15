Delhi Government to Give Free Bicycles to 1.3 Lakh Class 9 Girls: Who Is Eligible?

The Delhi government is going to launch a free bicycle scheme for around 1.3 lakh Class 9 girls. This scheme will help the girls commute to school easily and affordably. This scheme will also reduce dropout rates. Keep reading in detail about the scheme.

What Is the Delhi Free Bicycle Scheme?

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a free bicycle scheme in the Delhi Budget 2026-27. Every eligible girl in Class 9 in Delhi government school will receive a free bicycle. The budget of this distribution is ₹90 crore. The distribution will begin at the end of this month.

When Will the Distribution Begin?

The bicycles will start being distributed by the end of July. The first phase will begin in government schools located in Shalimar Bagh.



Who Is Eligible for the Scheme?

The scheme is meant for girl students admitted to Class 9, students studying in Delhi government schools, eligible students entering Class 9 will also receive the benefit, as the scheme is planned to continue annually.