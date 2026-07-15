Delhi Government to Give Free Bicycles to 1.3 Lakh Class 9 Girls: Who Is Eligible?
The Delhi government will begin distributing free bicycles to around 1.3 lakh Class 9 girl students studying in government schools from July-end. Check eligibility, benefits, budget and other key details.
The Delhi government is going to launch a free bicycle scheme for around 1.3 lakh Class 9 girls. This scheme will help the girls commute to school easily and affordably. This scheme will also reduce dropout rates. Keep reading in detail about the scheme.
What Is the Delhi Free Bicycle Scheme?
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a free bicycle scheme in the Delhi Budget 2026-27. Every eligible girl in Class 9 in Delhi government school will receive a free bicycle. The budget of this distribution is ₹90 crore. The distribution will begin at the end of this month.
When Will the Distribution Begin?
The bicycles will start being distributed by the end of July. The first phase will begin in government schools located in Shalimar Bagh.
Who Is Eligible for the Scheme?
The scheme is meant for girl students admitted to Class 9, students studying in Delhi government schools, eligible students entering Class 9 will also receive the benefit, as the scheme is planned to continue annually.
How Many Students Will Benefit?
1.3 lakh Class 9 girl students will benefit from the scheme. The initiative is one of the major education welfare programmes announced in the 2026-27 Budget.
Why Is the Government Providing Free Bicycles?
The government says that transportation challenges often discourage girls from continuing their education. By providing bicycles, it aims to improve access to schools. reduce dropout rates among girl students, encourage independent and safe travel, promote higher enrolment in secondary education and support clean and eco-friendly mobility through cycling.
What Is the Budget for the Free Bicycle Scheme?
The Delhi government has presented the budget of ₹90 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 Budget. The budget covers the distribution of bicycles to eligible Class 9 girls studying in government schools.
Key Highlights of the Scheme
|Feature
|Details
|Scheme
|Free Bicycle Scheme
|Beneficiaries
|Class 9 girl students in Delhi government schools
|Expected Beneficiaries
|Around 1.3 lakh students
|Distribution Start
|By the end of July 2026
|Budget Allocation
|₹90 crore
|Objective
|Improve school access, reduce dropout rates, and promote clean mobility
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.