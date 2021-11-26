National Milk Day 2022: What is the difference between A1 and A2 milk?

National Milk Day 2022: It is observed on 26 November across the country and this year marks the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of White Revolution. Since 2014, Dr. Verghese Kurien's birth anniversary has been observed as National Milk Day. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will culminate with the celebration of National Milk Day.

Whatever everyone has said today about Dr. Kurien is not enough to capture the impact he has had on the sector as a whole.

Milk is a wholesome diet that most people of every class drink. It is a rich source of calcium and protein. Several elements are also found in the milk like lactose, fat, other vitamins, and minerals. Do you know that milk contains two types of proteins: whey protein and casein protein?

There are two types of casein protein: alpha-casein and beta-casein. The largest group of proteins found in milk is casein, which is 80% of the total protein. If we talk about, beta-casein, it is also found in two forms: A1 and A2.

What is the difference between A1 and A2 milk?





In today's time everywhere International milk is available in the market and research is going on all over the world between A1 and A2 milk, what is the difference between these two milk, etc.? If we talk about any country whether it is Russia, America, India, etc. milk is considered as a very important part of nutrition.

Let us tell you that there are two kinds of milk available in the market i.e. milk A1 and milk A2. A1 milk is given by the A1 types of cows and A2 milk by the A2 variety of cows. If we talk about the consumption of the majority of milk then in large quantities A1 milk is consumed not in India but in fact in the whole part of the world. Consumption of A2 type of milk is low.

We get A2 type of milk from ancient breed cows or the breed of a cow running for a long time or from the native cow. To some extent, the cow found in East African places, and the milk that is obtained from them is called A2 Milk. At the same time, we get A1 milk from the Foreign Breed Cow or from the mixed-race cow.

As studied above milk contains calcium and protein. Various types of proteins are present in milk out of which, is casein. Therefore, we can say that 80 percent of casein protein is found in milk. But the indigenous cow that gives A2 milk, releases casein protein as well as a certain type of amino acid, which is called proline.

READ| What is Pasteurised or homogenized milk?

Do you know that the protein in milk is converted into peptides? Later it takes the form of amino acids.

Amino acids are very important for our health, but the amino acids that are found in A2 cows play a crucial role.

A1 cows are most commonly found in India and outside countries also. They are also known as hybrid cows. Let us tell you that A1 cows contain a different type of amino acid known as histidine.

In all of these, Amino acid plays an important role. But how? Let us study.

The proline found in A2 milk prevents BCM 7 to reach our bodies. But do you know what is BCM 7 (Beta-Casomorphin-7)?

BCM 7 is an opioid peptide. It is a small protein that does not digest in our bodies. This can lead to indigestion and many types of research have shown that it may lead to various other problems or diseases like diabetes etc. So, we can say that proline amino acid in A2 milk prevents BCM 7 from going into our bodies. But A1 cows do not make proline, so, BCM 7 goes into our body and later it dissolves in the blood.

It can also be understood that BCM 7 protein is not found in A2 milk cows' urine, blood, or intestines, but this protein is found in the A1 milk cows, and due to this it is difficult to digest.

National Milk Day 2022: Date, History, Significance

Now, we will study how much BCM 7 is dangerous for our bodies and what the research says about it. Some research has also revealed that it is easier to digest A2 milk. According to the report of the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, in A1 beta-casein milk high amounts of BCM 7 is found. If it is given to children, then the problem of diabetes will increase in them. This research was done in Scandinavian and the Netherlands countries. Here, it is found that a large number of people are suffering from diabetes. This, lifestyle may also be one of the reasons but somewhere A1 milk is also connected with the disease. Even, Heart disease has also been linked to some extent to this milk.

According to some Russian researchers, the BCM 7 passes into the children's blood and also retards the development of the brain. This research was published in the International Journal "Peptides".

According to another report, from the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism 2012, diabetes type 1 has some connection with A1 milk and in addition heart problems, mental disorders, autism, prevention of allergic deficiencies, and schizophrenia because of BCM 7 as it goes to the blood and then to the brain. Some other research also says that A1 milk does not harm the body. Therefore, it would be wrong to say that A1 milk has any side effects. This has not been properly proven yet.

Now let's study Operation Flood and why it was launched

In the year 1970, the National Dairy Development Board introduced Operation Flood in India, in order to deal with the lack of milk due to the increase in population in India. The main objective of this project was to increase the production of milk, promote rural production and provide a reasonable value to the consumers. The cross-breeding method was used with the import of foreign hybrid species and European species for this purpose. Due to this a shortage of domestic cows occurred in India.

So, now you may have understood the difference between A1 and A2 milk, what type of protein is found in the milk and which milk is produced in large quantities in the whole world, etc.

READ| What is ‘High Grade’ Metastatic Cancer?