What is the Difference Between Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated in July and Vijay Diwas in December?

India and Indians are all set to celebrate the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The day is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate the success of ‘Operation Vijay’. People usually get confused between Kargil Vijay Diwas and Vijay Diwas. They are just not celebrated in different seasons but also have different origins and histories.

कारगिल विजय दिवस भारत के उन अद्भुत पराक्रमियों की शौर्यगाथा को सामने लाता है, जो देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणाशक्ति बने रहेंगे। इस विशेष दिवस पर मैं उनका हृदय से नमन और वंदन करता हूं। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2023

आज कारगिल विजय दिवस के गौरवशाली अवसर पर सभी देशवासी हमारे सशस्त्र बलों के असाधारण पराक्रम से अर्जित की गई विजय को याद करते हैं। देश की रक्षा के लिए अपने जीवन का बलिदान करके विजय का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले सेनानियों को एक कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र की ओर से मैं श्रद्धांजलि देती हूं और उनकी… July 26, 2023

#WATCH | Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Drass on #KargilVijayDiwas



He will lay a wreath at Kargil War Memorial here and pay tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/wF12A6plwy — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

On #KargilVijayDiwas, I pay homage to those brave souls of our great nation who laid down their lives during KARGIL War.

I am filled with deep respect and admiration for the unmatched bravery and valour of our soldiers who tough the most befitting lessons to the enemies while… pic.twitter.com/4iVuD19rpe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2023

#KargilVijayDiwas



527 Bravehearts sacrificed their lives to evict the enemy from icy mountain peaks of Kargil twenty four years ago, and over 1300 soldiers were wounded.



The best way to pay homage to them is be a good citizen - a citizen worth dying for.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Lt Gen Satish Dua 🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) July 26, 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas in July celebrates the victory in the Kargil War of 1999 against Pakistan, while Vijay Diwas in December commemorates the victory in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, leading to the birth of Bangladesh. Get a better understanding of the differences between Kargil Vijay Diwas and Vijay Diwas with this article.

Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26th)

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26th each year in India to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces in the Kargil War of 1999. The Kargil War was a conflict between India and Pakistan that took place in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani forces had infiltrated the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC), and the Indian military launched Operation Vijay to recapture the lost territories. This day honours the valour, sacrifice, and dedication of the Indian soldiers who successfully repelled the Pakistani intrusion and reclaimed the strategic positions along the LOC.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: The Weapon Story of Kargil's Combat and Air Battles

Vijay Diwas (December 16th)

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16th every year in India to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. This war was a significant conflict that led to the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation. The war erupted due to political turmoil and human rights violations in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) by West Pakistan (now Pakistan). India intervened in support of the Bengali independence movement, leading to a swift military campaign that resulted in the surrender of Pakistani forces in Dhaka, the capital of East Pakistan. As a result of this victory, Bangladesh was born as a sovereign nation on December 16, 1971. Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces during the war.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Posters Drawing, Slogans, Essay, Speeches & More

Difference between Kargil Vijay Diwas and Vijay Diwas

Specifications Kargil Vijay Diwas Vijay Diwas Date 26 July 1999 16 December 1971 Belligerents India against Pakistan Mukti Bahini and IAF against Pakistan Armed Forces Also Known As Kargil Conflict, Operation Vijay Bangladesh Liberation War, Bijoy Dibos President India-K.R Narayan Pakistan- M.R. Tarar Bangladesh-Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Provisional) India- V.V Giri Pakistan- Yahya Khan Prime Minister India- Atal Bihari Vajpayee Pakistan- Nawaz Sharif Bangladesh- Tajuddin Ahmad India- Indira Gandhi Pakistan- Nurul Amin Location Kargil district( Now Ladakh), India East Pakistan (Now Bangladesh) Result Indian won and regained possession of Kargil. Indian–Bangladeshi victory Surrender of Pakistani forces

However, Kargil Vijay Diwas and Vijay Diwas both are celebrated by organizing commemorative events, flag hoisting, and paying homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives. Conducting seminars, discussions, and educational programs to create awareness about the war's significance and the valour of our armed forces. Supporting veterans and their families, sharing inspiring stories on social media, and expressing gratitude towards the armed forces are some other meaningful ways to observe this day.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Quotes, Images, Wishes for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Status and Stories

Important Days and Dates in August 2023