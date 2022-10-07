Difference between Reptiles and Amphibians

Reptiles and Amphibians are two different classes of animals. Let’s learn about the difference between Reptiles and Amphibians here.
Difference Between Reptiles and Amphibians

Difference between Reptiles and Amphibians: Reptiles and amphibians are both ectothermic or cold-blooded animals. The amphibians are known to live a dual life i.e. both kand and water.

 

Reptiles on the other hand prefer land mostly and are viviparous in nature.

 

Examples of reptiles are turtles, lizards, crocodiles and snakes while examples of amphibians include frogs, salamanders, newts etc.

 

Let us look at what are reptiles and amphibians and then learn about the differences between reptiles and amphibians.

 

What are Reptiles?

Reptiles are animals belonging to the class Reptilia and include animals such as lizards, newts and salamanders. The reptiles follow ovipary and lay their eggs in the ground, the eggs are hard-shelled. The reptiles have a three-chambered heart and breath through the lungs.

 

What are Amphibians?

Amphibians belong to the class Amphibia and are animals that can live both on land and in water. The amphibians follow both ovipary and vivipary. The breathing in amphibians is done by gills as well as lungs during the course of their development.

 

Differences between Reptiles and Amphibians

The following are the differences between reptiles and amphibians.

 

Parameters

Reptiles

Amphibians

Class

Reptilia

Amphibia

Habitat

They live on land mostly

They live on land as well as water

Birth

Oviparous

Oviparous as well as viviparous

Fertilisation

Fertilisation happens internally

Fertilisation happens externally

Breathing

Breathing is through the lungs

Breathing can be through the gills as well as the lungs

Circulatory System

The heart is three-chambered with a septum separating the ventricle

Three chambered heart

Skin

Skin is hard and scaly

Skin is smooth and porous

Eggs

Eggs are hard-shelled

Eggs are protected by a gel

Toxin Secretion

They secrete toxins from their teeth and nails in order to ward off predators

They secrete toxins from their skin in order to ward off predators 

Examples 

Lizards, Snakes, Turtles

 Frog, Newt, Salamander etc

 
