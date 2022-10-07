Difference between Reptiles and Amphibians: Reptiles and amphibians are both ectothermic or cold-blooded animals. The amphibians are known to live a dual life i.e. both kand and water.

Reptiles on the other hand prefer land mostly and are viviparous in nature.

Examples of reptiles are turtles, lizards, crocodiles and snakes while examples of amphibians include frogs, salamanders, newts etc.

Let us look at what are reptiles and amphibians and then learn about the differences between reptiles and amphibians.

What are Reptiles?

Reptiles are animals belonging to the class Reptilia and include animals such as lizards, newts and salamanders. The reptiles follow ovipary and lay their eggs in the ground, the eggs are hard-shelled. The reptiles have a three-chambered heart and breath through the lungs.

What are Amphibians?

Amphibians belong to the class Amphibia and are animals that can live both on land and in water. The amphibians follow both ovipary and vivipary. The breathing in amphibians is done by gills as well as lungs during the course of their development.

Differences between Reptiles and Amphibians

The following are the differences between reptiles and amphibians.