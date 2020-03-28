Mahabharata: 25 amazing facts about one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India

Due to 21 days complete lockdown in India, Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting announced the re-telecast of the popular television serial of the 1980s, BR Chora's Mahabharat.

Mahabharata was written by Maharishi Vedvyas known as fifth Veda scripture and is a valuable asset of Hindu culture. The Bhagwad Gita also came out from this epic which has a total of one lakh shlokas and is therefore known as Shatsahastri Sanhita.

We all are aware about the animosity between the five sons of Pandu and the hundred sons of Dhritrashtra that took place in Mahabharata. This hatred between them played an important role in the game of dice and consequently, the Pandavas lost their land and their common wife Draupadi to the Kauravas. And after the exile of 13 years, when Pandavas returned, Duryodhana refused to give them back half of their land which turned in to the War at Kurukshetra in which Lord Krishna gave his ethical lecture to Arjuna which is known as Bhagwad Gita. At the end after winning this War, Pandavas because of the guilt of killing their relatives went to a great journey to the Polar Mountains where Yudhisthira, who had made the Gate of Heaven, died on the way.

Below are some amazing facts of Mahabharata of which most of us are unaware

1. Mahabharat was composed by Maharishi Vedvyas and written by Lord Ganesha with a condition that Maharishi Vedvyas has to continuously speak the shlokas that are to be written without stopping even for once. Then Vedvyas also given a condition that he will speak shlokas with understanding its meaning but Ganesha cannot write them without interpreting them in his mind. So, in this way sometimes in the entire epic Vedvyas speak difficult Shlokas which took time for Ganesha to understand the meaning and meanwhile Vedvyas took rest.

2. Vedvyas is not a name but a post given to those who had knowledge of Vedas. There were 27 Vedvyas before Krishnadweepayan. And Krishnadweepayan was the 28th Vedvyas, who was given this name because he had a wheatish skin colour like Lord Krishna and he was born on an island.

3. Strange but true that there are 10 other Gitas that exist like Vyadh Gita, Ashtavakra Gita, Parashar Gita etc. Though Shri Bhagwad Gita is the pure and complete Gita which contains information by Lord Krishna.

4. Vaishampayan the disciple of Vedvyas first time read Mahabharat in the House of the King Janamejaya who was the grandson of Abhimanyu and son of Parikshit. Many Sarp Yagya was done by him to take the revenge of his father’s death.

5. Shantanu was the father of Bhishma pitamah, who was married to Ganga. In his next birth Shantanu was king Mahabhish, he went to serve Brahma where he saw Ganga and attracted towards her. Meanwhile Brahma cursed him and said go to hell, due to this in his next birth he was born as King Prateep son Shantanu and married to Ganga but she took a promise from Shantanu that he will never ask question from her. He agreed.

How pre-Aryan symbol ‘Swastika’ is older than 11000 years?

They were blessed by 8 children and first 7 children were drowned by Ganga in to the river, he never asked any question but when Ganga was going to drown her eighth children, he burst with anger and asked her the reason. Then Ganga told him about his previous birth and Lord Brahma’s curse. After that she went away with their 8th child.

6. There are 33 main Gods according to Dharma Granthas and one of them is Ashtha Vasu who was born as Shantanu and Ganga’s son. Their 8th son was known as Bhishma.

7. Shantanu’s second marriage was with Nishad’s daughter Satyavati and had two children named Chitrangad and Vichitravirya. Chitrangad died in a battle and then Vichitravirya became king who had married to Kashi’s princess Ambika and Ambalika.

8. In Mahabharat, Vidur was the avatar of Yamraj and was a great scholar of Dharma Shatra and Artha Shastra. Due to the curse of Rishi Mandavya’s he had to be born as human.

9. Kunti had served Rishi Durvasa in her childhood. He was impressed and gave her a magical mantra of which Kunti could ask any God for a child. So, before marriage she asked Surya Dev for a child and Karna was born.

10. Pandu left his kingdom due to Rishi Kindam’s curse and became sanyasi. Kunti and Madri also started living with them in a forest where by the mantra of Durvasa from Dharmaraj Yudhishthir was born. Similarly, from Vayudeva Bhima and from Indra’s ansh Arjun was born. Kunti had given that mantra to Madri and Sahdev was born.

11. Then she kept vessels with ghee for two years and from first vessel Duryodhana was born and on the same day Bhima and then the rest. Duryodhana started crying like a Donkey after the birth and due to this vulture and crows started making noise. Vidhur told Dhritshashtra to kill Duryodhana as he will destroy his family but he could not do it in love for his child. Duryodhana’s real name was Suyodhana.

12. We all know that in Mahabharat, Duryodhana won the chess game and asked Yudhisthir to let Draupadi to sit on his left thigh. Because of this, he is known as a villain. But in those times, wife was given a place on left thigh or left side of a man and the right thigh or right side was kept for daughters.

13. Generally, people know about six-sided dice. Amazing is that the dice through which Shakuni had defeated the Pandavas in the game of Checker had four sides. And of what that dice was made up of nobody knows.

14. It is said that Mahabharat teaches about Dharma and many people even connect it with truth or lies but nowhere in any instance in Mahabharat truth or lies are defined. Each and every action of people in Mahabharat depends upon the situations in which they are in.

15. To predict future, astrologers depend upon constellations as during Mahabharata times there were no sun signs. Rohini was in the first place of the constellation, not Ashwini.

16. Do you know that Foreigners were also involved in the fight of Mahabharat. The real fight was not just between Pandavas and Kauravas, forces from Rome, Greece were also a part of it.

17. Also it is believed that the seven maharathis of a chakravhyu were the reason of Abhimanyu’s death, but this is not the complete truth. Abhimanyu killed Duryodhan’s son, one of the seven maharishis (warriors). Angry on this, Dushasan had killed Abhimanyu.

18. Do you know that Arjun was cursed by Urvashi an Apsara of Indralok as he was addressing her ‘mother’ and said that he would become a eunuch? On this Lord, Indra told Arjun that this curse is going to serve as a boon during the one year stay in hiding and after spending that period he would regain his masculinity. And in Mahabharat after spending 12 years in forest, Pandavas spent 13th year of exile incognito, in the court of king Virat. Arjuna used this curse and lived as a eunuch named Brihannala.

19. Lord Krishna reminded Arjun about his unsatisfied boon i.e when Arjun saved Duryodhan’s life when they are living in a forest and said that he would ask for it in an appropriate time. So, Arjun went to Duryodhana and asked for five golden arrows that were chanted by the mantras of Bhishma and declared that with the help of these arrows Pandavas were killed.

At the same time Duryodhana was shocked when Arjun asked for 5 golden arrows but since he had promised him he had given. Then, next morning when he went to Bhishma and asked for five more golden arrows he laughed and said that won’t be possible and added whatever will happen in tomorrow’s Mahabharat war has been written long ago and nothing can change it.

20. In the battle of Mahabharat Lord Krishna broke his promise that he will not pick up any weapon. But when he saw that Arjun was not able to match Bhishma power, he became helpless and immediately threw down the chariot rein and jumped out in the battlefield, lifted one of the chariot’s wheels and charged towards Bhishma to kill him. Arjun tried to stop Krishna but all in vain.

21. Do you know why Lord Krishna supported Pandavas instead of Kauravas? Actually, both Arjun and Duryodhan went to Krishna to seek his support in the war and entered his room. Duryodhan entered first in his room and sat on Krishna’s bed besides his head. Arjun went to the foot of the bed and stood there with hands folded. When Krishna woke up he saw Arjun first, smiled and said that he will support him.

22. In Mahabharat, Kauravas were protected by Jayadrath. He was using his boon to stop the Pandavas from entering the Dharavi. As Jayadrath was granted a boon by Lord Shiva to hold the Pandavas brother for one day in the battle except Arjun who was protected by Krishna. But when Arjun’s son was killed in the chakravihu then later Arjun killed Jayadrath with his arrow.

23. Eklavya was reincarnated as Draupadi’s twin brother Dhrishtadyumna. As he was killed by Krishna during Rukmini’s abduction. So, in place of guru Dakshina Krishna blessed him that he can reincarnate and take revenge on Drona.

24. Duryodhana refused to listen Bhagwad Gita saying that he already knows right or wrong. He also said that some force is not allowing him to choose the right path. If he had listened to Krishna’s words, the entire war could have been averted.

25. Amazing, Draupadi was Goddess Durga’s Avatar. Once in the late night, Bhima saw that Draupadi, as Goddess Durga, was asking for Bhima’s blood in her empty bowl, scared to death, he narrated the entire story to his mother, Kunti. Then she asked Draupadi never to hurt Bhima. Being a mortal, Draupadi had to promise her and in the act she bites her lip hesitantly. Kunti wiped off the blood from her lips with the edge of her cloth and promised her that Bhima will fill the bowl for her.

