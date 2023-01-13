Everything you need to know about the Green Comet that will approach the planet soon!

For the very first time in 50,000 years, a green comet is expected to come near Earth’s outer space. The bright comet might swing there for approximately a month. Let us know more about it.
A rare incident is all set to take place as a bright icy green comet is expected to come near Earth’s outer space for the very first time in 50,000 years. As per one of the NASA officials, the green comet was spotted initially in March 2022, inside Jupiter’s orbit. According to scientists, the bright green comet is expected to come near Earth and would be easily spotted on February 2, 2023.




As per a NASA blog, comets are infamously unpredictable. However, one can spot them if one carries on the comet’s current trend in brightness. Interestingly, the blog also said that possibly, the comet would be visible to the naked eye or simply with binoculars under dark skies from January 12.

 
