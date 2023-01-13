Everything you need to know about the Green Comet that will approach the planet soon!

A rare incident is all set to take place as a bright icy green comet is expected to come near Earth’s outer space for the very first time in 50,000 years. As per one of the NASA officials, the green comet was spotted initially in March 2022, inside Jupiter’s orbit. According to scientists, the bright green comet is expected to come near Earth and would be easily spotted on February 2, 2023.









As per a NASA blog, comets are infamously unpredictable. However, one can spot them if one carries on the comet’s current trend in brightness. Interestingly, the blog also said that possibly, the comet would be visible to the naked eye or simply with binoculars under dark skies from January 12.

The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is now heading toward the inner Solar System, getting brighter. On January 12, 2023, it will reach perihelion, or come closest to the Sun, at a distance of 1.11 AU. The comet’s magnitude will equal about 6.5. Learn more👇https://t.co/8CFGscFmuT pic.twitter.com/TtfccVbNAn — Star Walk (@StarWalk) January 9, 2023

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make its once-in-50,000-year visit on January 21st. pic.twitter.com/YxW701YCgI — Museum of Science (@museumofscience) January 7, 2023