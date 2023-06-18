Father’s Day 2023: Know About Fathers of Different Subjects and Fields

Father’s Day 2023: Science and invention stand as pillars of human ingenuity, lighting the way towards a brighter future. Through their tireless pursuit, inventors transcend their ingenious creations to embody fathers. They nurture curiosity, fanning the flames of innovation and sparking the imagination to soar beyond the confines of convention. On this, Father’s Day let’s celebrate inventors as fathers, moulding minds, and fostering a legacy of limitless possibilities.

List of Fathers of Different Subjects

Subject/Field Name Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi Father of History Herodotus Father of Mathematics Archimedes Father of Economics Adam Smith Father of Botany Theophrastus Father of C Language Dennis Ritchie Father of Geometry Euclid Father of Biology Aristotle Father of Blood Groups Landsteiner Father of Ayurveda Charaka Father of Electronics Ray Tomlinson Father of Medicine Hippocrates Father of Physics Albert Einstein Father of Robotics Nikola Tesla Father of Homeopathy Hahnemann Father of Internet Vinton Cerf Father of Law Cicero Father of Algebra Diophantus Father of Architecture Imhotep Father of Genetics Gregor Johann Mendel Father of Electricity Benjamin Franklin Father of Microbiology Louis Pasteur Father of Modern Chemistry Antoine Lavoisier Father of Trigonometry Hipparchus Father of Nanotechnology Richard Smalley Father of Periodic Table Dmitri Mendeleev Father of Search Engine Alan Emtage Father of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Father of the American Constitution James Madison Father of the Green Revolution M.S Swaminathan Father of Statistics Ronald Fisher Father of Surgery (early) Sushruta Father of Taxonomy Carolus Linnaeus Father of Robotics Al- Jazari Father of Video Games Thomas T. Goldsmith, Jr. Father of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee Father of Zoology Aristotle Father of Computer Charles Babbage Father of Civil Services Charles Cornwallis Father of Psychology Wilhelm Maximilian Wundt Father of Political Science Aristotle

Science and invention weave a tapestry of progress, forever altering the landscape of human existence. And the pioneers who carved new paths unravelled the mysteries of the universe and transformed dreams into reality. From life-saving medicines to technological marvels, they shape our world, offering hope and boundless potential for generations to come.