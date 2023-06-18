Breaking

Father’s Day 2023: Know About Fathers of Different Subjects and Fields

On Father's Day, let's celebrate the inventors who bring innovation and inspiration to the world. One who ignites sparks of curiosity, moulding young minds to question, innovate, and shape a future brimming with potential.
Father’s Day 2023: Science and invention stand as pillars of human ingenuity, lighting the way towards a brighter future. Through their tireless pursuit, inventors transcend their ingenious creations to embody fathers. They nurture curiosity, fanning the flames of innovation and sparking the imagination to soar beyond the confines of convention. On this, Father’s Day let’s celebrate inventors as fathers, moulding minds, and fostering a legacy of limitless possibilities.

List of Fathers of Different Subjects

Subject/Field

Name

Father of the Nation

Mahatma Gandhi

Father of History

Herodotus

Father of Mathematics 

Archimedes

Father of Economics

Adam Smith

Father of Botany

Theophrastus

Father of C Language

Dennis Ritchie

Father of Geometry

Euclid

Father of Biology

Aristotle

Father of Blood Groups

Landsteiner

Father of Ayurveda

Charaka

Father of Electronics

Ray Tomlinson

Father of Medicine

Hippocrates

Father of Physics

Albert Einstein

Father of Robotics

Nikola Tesla

Father of Homeopathy

Hahnemann

Father of Internet

Vinton Cerf

Father of Law

Cicero

Father of Algebra

Diophantus

Father of Architecture

Imhotep

Father of Genetics

Gregor Johann Mendel

Father of Electricity

Benjamin Franklin

Father of Microbiology

Louis Pasteur

Father of Modern Chemistry

Antoine Lavoisier

Father of Trigonometry

Hipparchus

Father of Nanotechnology

Richard Smalley

Father of Periodic Table

Dmitri Mendeleev

Father of Search Engine

Alan Emtage

Father of the Indian Constitution

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Father of the American Constitution

James Madison

Father of the Green Revolution 

M.S Swaminathan

Father of Statistics

Ronald Fisher

Father of Surgery (early)

Sushruta

Father of Taxonomy

Carolus Linnaeus

Father of Robotics

Al- Jazari

Father of Video Games

Thomas T. Goldsmith, Jr.

Father of the World Wide Web

Tim Berners-Lee

Father of Zoology

Aristotle

Father of Computer

Charles Babbage

Father of Civil Services

Charles Cornwallis

Father of Psychology

Wilhelm Maximilian Wundt

Father of Political Science

Aristotle

 

Science and invention weave a tapestry of progress, forever altering the landscape of human existence. And the pioneers who carved new paths unravelled the mysteries of the universe and transformed dreams into reality. From life-saving medicines to technological marvels, they shape our world, offering hope and boundless potential for generations to come. 
