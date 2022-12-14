Feeling bored? Try these brain teasers!

Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge your mind. Visualize your mind like a machine. This machine works at all times, even when you are asleep. It allows new information to enter, processes it, and gives your body the directions it needs to perform appropriately.

Today we bring to you some short, crisp, yet exciting brain teasers that will surely make you doubt your mind for one moment, and crack in laughter the other. And well, what’s better than a brain teaser that is not only quirky but also makes you laugh in this stressed-out life?

Are you ready? Here you go!

BRAIN TEASER 1:

There are three houses. One is red, one is blue, and one is white. If the red house is to the left of the house in the middle, and the blue house is to the right of the house in the middle, where is the white house?

BRAIN TEASER 2:

You are in a cabin and it is pitch black. You have one match on you. Which do you light first, the newspaper, the lamp, the candle, or the fire?

BRAIN TEASER 3:

Who is bigger: Mr. Bigger, Mrs. Bigger, or their baby?

BRAIN TEASER 4:

In a year, there are 12 months. Seven months have 31 days. How many months have 28 days?

BRAIN TEASER 5:

Jimmy’s mother had four children. She named the first Monday. She named the second Tuesday, and she named the third Wednesday. What is the name of the fourth child?

BRAIN TEASER 6:

A family lives in a large tower apartment building, 10 floors high. Every day their son takes the elevator from the family’s apartment on the 10th floor to the ground floor and goes to school. When he returns in the afternoon, he uses the elevator to get to the fifth floor, and then uses the stairs for the remaining five floors. Why?

BRAIN TEASER 7:

I do not have any special powers, but I can predict the score of any football game before it begins. How can I do this?

Excited about the answers? Here you go –

Answer 1: In Washington, D.C.!

Answer 2: You light the match first!

Answer 3: The baby, because he is a little bigger.

Answer 4: They all do

Answer 5: Jimmy, because Jimmy’s mother had four children!

Answer 6: Because he cannot reach the buttons higher than five.

Answer 7: Well, the score before any football game is always zero to zero!

Had fun solving these puzzles? Great!! We will be back with some more exciting puzzles, till then, Enjoy!!