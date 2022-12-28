Feeling bored? Try these math riddles!

Hello folks!! How have you been? Hope you had a wonderful Christmas. Are you ready for some fun now? Yes, it’s riddle time people, and why do you worry when we are here for you? We have some amazing riddles and puzzles for you. Come, focus and solve the puzzles we have brought for you. Here we go –

Math Riddle 1

If two's company, and three's a crowd, what are four and five?

Math Riddle 2

How many times can you subtract five from twenty-five?

Math Riddle 3

In an odd little town, there was an odd little stream, with odd little fish in an odd little team. A stranger approached a local fisherman and asked him how much his odd little fish weighed. The odd little man replied: All the fish in this stream weigh exactly 1/2 of a pound plus 1/2 of a fish. Isn't that odd? How many pounds does an odd little fish weigh?

Math Riddle 4

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?

Math Riddle 5

A grandmother, two mothers, and two daughters went to a baseball game together and bought one ticket each. How many tickets did they buy in total?

Math Riddle 6

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Math Riddle 7

When Miguel was 6 years old, his little sister, Leila, was half his age. If Miguel is 40 years old today, how old is Leila?

Math Riddle 8

Tom was asked to paint the number of plates on 100 apartments which means he will have to paint numbers 1 through 100. Can you figure out the number of times he will have to paint the number 8?

Math Riddle 9

A group of students was standing in the blazing sun facing due west on a march past event. The leader shouted at them: Right turn! About turn! Left turn! At the end of these commands, in which direction is the students facing now?

Were you able to solve all the puzzles? Let’s see the answers –

Answer to Riddle 1: Nine

Answer to Riddle 2: Once

Answer to Riddle 3: One

Answer to Riddle 4: Twenty-one

Answer to Riddle 5: 3 tickets (the grandmother is also a mother and the mother is also a daughter)

Answer to Riddle 6: 11 cartons

4 small boxes (410 = 40 boxes) 7 large boxes (78 = 56 boxes)

So 96 boxes and 11 total cartons

Answer to Riddle 7: She is 37 years old.

Answer to Riddle 8: 20 times. (8, 18, 28, 38, 48, 58, 68, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 98)

Answer to Riddle 9: East. They will turn 90 degrees in a right turn, and they turn 180 degrees in an about-turn, and finally, they turn 90 degrees in a left turn. Therefore, the students are now facing east.