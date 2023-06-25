The Edamame Bean Optical Illusion: Can You Find Mike Wazowski in 11 Seconds?

The optical illusion works because of the way our brains process visual information.

When we look at a picture, our brains automatically try to find patterns.

One such illusion has become the talk of the town since it has been posted on social media.

In this puzzle, you need to find the hidden Mike Wazowski among the edamame beans.

The challenge that arises here is that both of them are green in colour which will puzzle your brain.

The illusion is just plain adorable. Mike Wazowski is a beloved character, and it's always fun to see him in unexpected places.

In the case of the edamame beans, our brains see the green beans as forming a face, even though they're just beans.

This is because the green beans are arranged in a way that resembles the features of a face which makes this optical illusion quite confusing.

Did you know that according to Empire Magazine’s The 50 Best Animated Movie Characters, Mike Wazowski was awarded the number 23 position.

Mike Wazowski has been children’s favourite character since it appeared in Monsters Inc.

Can you take up the challenge and find the hidden animated character in 11 seconds?



Source: Instagram- OpticalIllusionss

Did you find the hidden Mike?

Come on try harder, just give it more attention.

Here is a hint for you: Look for the eyes: Mike Wazowski has one eye and it is quite black in colour. Look for the eye and you will find him.

Did you spot him now?

Hurry up, the time is about to finish

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no the time is up!

So, were you able to find him?

If you found him, congratulations, your observation skills are quite amazing and it paid off.

If you didn’t find him it’s okay sometimes even the best puzzle masters fail.

You can scroll back to the top again and try to find him without a timer this time.

Find the Hidden Mike Wazowski- Solution

Coming to the solution, Mike is hiding in the upper right corner and waving.



Source: Instagram- OpticalIllusionss

Optical illusions are a fun way to tease your brain and improve your observation skills.