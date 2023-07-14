French National Day 2023: India and France to Strengthen Strategic Partnership on Bastille Day

French National Day, also known as Bastille Day, is celebrated on July 14 each year. It honours the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a major event of the French Revolution.

Bastille Day also celebrates the Fête de la Fédération, which was held on July 14, 1790. The Fête de la Fédération was a festival of unity that was held one year after the storming of the Bastille. It was attended by over 100,000 people and featured speeches, military parades, and fireworks.

French National Day has a tragic history. In 1789, tensions between the reformist and conservative factions were at an all-time high, and the country was in the midst of an economic crisis. People were angry about food shortages and high taxes, which were being used to pay for King Louis XVI's vast debts.

The militarisation of Paris only served to increase the sense of menace, and on July 14, a mob marched to the Hôtel des Invalides, where they looted approximately 3,000 firearms and five cannons. However, these weapons required gunpowder, which was stored in the Bastille which was a prison.

The mob arrived at the prison and negotiated with the governor, but when their demands were not met, they burst into an outer courtyard and a pitched battle erupted. By the time it was over, the people of Paris had freed the prisoners held in the Bastille and taken the governor captive.

The storming of the Bastille was a symbolic act of the people's revolt against the monarchy, and it marked the beginning of the French Revolution. While the revolution would ultimately lead to the establishment of a republic, it also resulted in widespread violence and bloodshed.

Why Is French National Day Called Bastille Day?

The name "Bastille Day" is actually mistermed. The French don't actually call it Bastille Day in French. The name is Fête du 14 juillet, which simply means "July 14 Celebration" according to the Library of Congress.

The name "Bastille Day" was popularized in English-speaking countries after the American Revolution, when the storming of the Bastille was seen as a symbol of freedom and democracy.

The French prefer not to call it Bastille Day. According to the Library of Congress “During the parliamentary debates that preceded the adoption of the Law of 6 July 1880, the legislators explicitly stated that the date of July 14 memorialized the 1790 Fête de la Fédération as much as the 1789 storming of the Bastille.

“Indeed, it appears that while many wished to celebrate the taking of the Bastille, some legislators felt uneasy about celebrating such a violent event. Pairing that revolutionary event with the 1790 celebration was therefore a way to make that date a more palatable choice for some of the more conservative political factions of the day,” it adds.

What Role PM Modi Will Play as Guest of Honour?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14, 2023. This is a significant event, as it marks the first time that an Indian prime minister has been invited to attend Bastille Day as the guest of honour.

The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of India's oldest strategic partnership, which has been marked by "total convergence" since the two nations committed to it in 1998.

India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership made of trust and friendship, which are only getting stronger with time.



Dear @NarendraModi, welcome to Paris. pic.twitter.com/s03htftpTw — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 13, 2023

PM Modi in an interview with Les Echos mentioned “We are at a turning point and we look forward to working on a roadmap for the next twenty-five years of the partnership.”

The PM’s visit to France also marks the business relations between the two countries. On Thursday, India's Defense Acquisition Council approved the purchase of 26 Rafales for the Indian Navy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris. The deal was announced in principle by the Indian Defense Ministry.

PM Modi’s visit to France on Bastille day serves another purpose as well. He will be expected to give a speech in which he will highlight the strong ties between India and France. He is also likely to use the opportunity to discuss shared concerns, such as the rise of China and the need to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In conclusion, Bastille Day is a day to remember the fight for freedom and democracy, and this year it has also become a day to celebrate the friendship between India and France.