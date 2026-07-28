Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Central Railway to Run 246 Special Trains, Check Routes, Timings and Booking Dates
Central Railway will operate 246 Ganpati Special Trains for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. Check routes, major stations, booking dates, timings and key details for festive travel.
Central Railway has announced 246 Ganpati Special Trains to manage the festive rush of passengers travelling from Mumbai, Pune and other cities. Keep reading in detail.
Central Railway Announces 246 Ganpati Special Trains
Central Railway will operate 246 special train services on various routes, to manage the heavy festive demand. The train services include trains originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Pune and Diva. These trains will connect passengers to in-demand destinations such as Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Madgaon and other stations.
Which Routes Will the Special Trains Cover?
The special trains will operate on several high-demand routes, including, Mumbai CSMT and Sawantwadi Road, Mumbai CSMT and Karmali, LTT and Madgaon, LTT and Sawantwadi Road, Pune and Ratnagiri, Diva and Chiplun MEMU Special and other Konkan Railway destinations.
When Will the train Bookings Begin?
The Ganpati Special Trains will open in phases on 1 August, 2 August and 3 August 2026. Passengers can book tickets through IRCTC website and mobile app, PRS counters and authorised railway booking centres.
Why Are Ganpati Special Trains Important?
The special trains will help reduce waiting lists on regular trains, improve connectivity to Konkan districts, ease congestion at railway stations and provide more travel options during the festive period.
Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Festival
|Ganesh Chaturthi 2026
|Railway Zone
|Central Railway
|Total Special Trains
|246
|Major Origin Stations
|CSMT, LTT, Pune, Diva
|Key Destinations
|Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi Road, Karmali, Madgaon
|Booking Starts
|1, 2, and 3 August 2026 (phased)
Executive - Editorial
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