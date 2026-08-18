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When Should You Invest in Gold? 5 Tips to Start Young and Grow Your Money

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 12:01 IST

Is there a perfect time to invest in gold? Learn about seasonal gold price trends in India and discover five practical ways young investors can build wealth.

Gold Rate in India fluctuates every now and then. Major reason for recent fluctuation was geopolitical conflicts.
Gold Rate in India fluctuates every now and then. Major reason for recent fluctuation was geopolitical conflicts.

In India, buying gold is about more than money. In a country where gold is linked to our tradition, our beliefs and our celebrations, whenever we buy gold in festivals, weddings or other auspicious occasions, it remains one of the most reliable investments.

But is there a perfect time to invest in gold? The short answer is no. The price of gold is driven by inflation, global events, interest rates and market demand. While certain months are believed to be better than others, experts say that significant wealth can be made by investing regularly. Young investors should not wait for a particular price but invest small amounts commonly.

When is the Best Time to Buy Precious Metal at Good Gold Rates?

Gold price in India are usually seasonal. Demand is higher during the wedding season and festivals. Hence prices go higher. June and July are usually considered as good months to buy gold because of the low demand during this period.

But prices tend to go higher from August to January due to festivals like Diwali and the busy wedding season.

Seasonal Gold Rates Trends in India

Period

Price Trend

Reason

June to July

Usually lower

Demand slows down

August to January

Usually higher

Festivals and weddings increase demand

April to May

Moderate to high

Akshaya Tritiya and wedding purchases

However, these trends are not fixed. A global event, a war, rising inflation, or a major economic decision can quickly change gold prices.

Why Should Young People Invest in Gold?

Starting early and young translates into more time to make money. Gold keeps savings protected from inflation and brings down the overall risk profile of an investment portfolio. This is what big investors do before advantage is even an edge.

The biggest advantage is that you need not have a lot to start. Now a days there are many portals to invest in gold starting from few hundred rupees.

5 Ways To Start Young And Grow Money With Gold Investment

1 Not Look For The Right Time, But Invest Regularly

A lot of people observe gold rates to go down before investing. But it is quite difficult to estimate gold rates.

You ought to invest a fixed amount on monthly basis without letting your emotions decide. This way you are sure of developing a habit in the long run.

2 Invest For Gold - Digital Gold/Silver ETFs, Instead Of Jewelry

Gold jewelry comes with making charges. Also, cost of storage is there. These add up and diminish your overall returns.

Invest for:

  1. Digital Gold
  2. Gold ETFs
  3. Sovereign Gold Bonds

You should be able to buy and sell these easily.

3. Start With a Small Amount

You do not need ₹50,000 or ₹1 lakh to begin investing.

Even ₹5,000 is enough to get started.

Here is an example:

Investment Plan

Estimated Investment

Possible Value After 10 Years

One-time investment of ₹5,000

₹5,000

₹10,000 – ₹15,000

₹5,000 initial + ₹500 / month

₹65,000

₹90,000 – ₹1.2 lakh

₹5,000 initial + ₹1,000 / month

₹1.25 lakh

₹1.8 lakh – ₹2.5 lakh

(These figures are only examples and do not guarantee future returns.)

4. Do Not Keep All Your Money in Gold

Gold is a good investment, but it should not be your only investment.

Financial experts usually suggest keeping 5% to 15%-of your savings in gold. This helps reduce risk while still giving you the benefits of owning gold.

5. Think Long Term

Gold should be viewed as a long-term investment. Daily price changes should not affect your decisions. A simple rule is to hold your investment for at least five to ten years. This gives your investment enough time to grow.

Quick Tips to Remember

  1. Start investing early.
  2. Invest every month.
  3. Avoid buying jewelry for investment.
  4. Keep your investment goals realistic.
  5. Focus on long-term growth.

Gold can be an important part of your financial journey. However, the secret to building wealth is not finding the perfect month to invest. The real key is consistency. Starting with a small amount today can help create a stronger financial future tomorrow.

Gold Rate Today Across the nation 

Region / City

18K Gold (10g)

22K Gold (10g)

24K Gold (10g)

Ahmedabad

₹1,16,970

₹1,42,950

₹1,55,940

Bengaluru

₹1,16,770

₹1,42,710

₹1,55,670

Chennai

₹1,20,510

₹1,42,710

₹1,55,670

Delhi (NCR)

₹1,16,920

₹1,42,860

₹1,55,820

Jammu & Kashmir

₹1,16,350

₹1,42,200

₹1,55,130

Kerala

₹1,16,920

₹1,42,900

₹1,55,500

Lucknow

₹1,16,920

₹1,42,860

₹1,55,820

Mumbai

₹1,16,770

₹1,42,710

₹1,55,670

Pune

₹1,16,920

₹1,42,900

₹1,55,890

(Gold Rate Source: Good Returns, Subjected to change)

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Content Writer

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:56 IST

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