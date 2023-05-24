Happy Brother’s Day 2023: 35+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Instagram Captions, Quotes & More

Happy Brother’s Day 2023: Every year on May 24, National Brother’s Day is celebrated in different parts of the world. It is not to be confused with National Siblings Day as it is an unofficial holiday. The day was founded by Alabaman Daniel Rhodes to honour the unwavering support, inspiration, individuality, and bittersweet nature of brother-sister relationships.

The Proto-Germanic word 'brothar,' which itself derives from the Proto-Indo-European root 'bhrater,' and the Latin word "frater" are the roots of the term 'brother.' Celebrate the special bond with your best pal using the most creative wishes, quotes and captions given below.

Brother’s Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

When you are nearby, I am confident that everything will be okay since you are at my side. Cheers to you and me brothers!

A brother is similar to a divine gift that we can love always. Happy Brothers Day!

I'd like to wish the best brother in the world a happy brother's day.

Brothers are the unofficial best friends for Life. And I have the best of all!

Dear brother, Happy brother's day! Gratitude for always being by my side.

Even if we don't always agree on everything, our communication is always sincere. I'd want to wish you a happy Brother's Day.

Like a Brother, "no buddy" exists. You and me together are Power Siblings!

Dear brother, Happy brother's day! I appreciate you always being my friend and protector.

Brother’s Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Having a brother like you gives me someone to lean on when I falter and the assurance that everything will work out just fine. Thank You, Brothers!

I appreciate you being the source of my courage and self-assurance. Cheers to your brothers!

Brothers serve as roadside lighting. Although they don't shorten the journey, they brighten the walkway and make the stroll enjoyable. And you being by my side is the best ever can happen!

You are my personal guardian angel, shielding me from all grief and despair. Dear brother, Happy brother's day.

I consider myself fortunate to have such a unique friendship with you. I Love You, Brother!

My brother, I appreciate you being the source of my courage and self-assurance. I adore you a lot!

I have a lot of friends, but you are the one with whom I feel the most at ease. Greetings on Brothers Day.

Happy Brother's Day to the person that makes me laugh till my sides hurt, cry with excitement and burst with pride. You are my indestructible treasure.

National Brother’s Day 2023: Instagram Captions

It is an honour to call you "brother."

You are a brother like no other.

A brother will always stand by you.

No one feels like you, bro. Happy brother’s day!

I need you today tomorrow and always.

Thank you for that extra share, dear brother!

Brother I Love You So Much.

My Brother is my Hero!

Brother’s Day 2023: Motivational & Inspirational Quotes

“We must live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”- Martin Luther King Jr.

“Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone”-Jolene Perry

“The idea of brotherhood re-dawns upon the world with a broader significance than the narrow association of members in a sect or creed.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“Brotherhood is the very price and condition of man’s survival.”- Robert Kennedy

“Either man will learn to live like brothers, or they will die like beasts.”- William Ogden

“Brotherhood is an ideal better understood by example than precept!”- Thomas Carlyle

“Develop a sense of the brotherhood of man. Look upon each person as your own brother. There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. All of us belong to the human race, so everyone is equal. Therefore, love each one equally.”- Sathya Sai Baba

“Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.”- Marc Brown

“Brotherhood means laying down your life for somebody, really willing to sacrifice yourself for somebody else.”- Muhammad Ali

“The universal brotherhood of man is our most precious possession.”- Thomas Paine

“Nothing about ‘Brotherhood’ is ever wrapped up in a nice package.”- Annabeth Gish

“What strange creatures brothers are!”- Jane Austen

“I don't despise you for what you allowed to happen to me. I despise you because when I was released, you refused to be found and I needed you more than anything in my life. Not to mend my broken bones, Arjuro. I needed my brother to mend my broken spirit.”- Melina Marchetta

“When two brothers are busy fighting, an evil man can easily attack and rob their poor mother. Mankind should always stay united, standing shoulder to shoulder so evil can never cheat and divide them.”- Suzy Kassem

“When brothers agree, no fortress is so strong as their common life.”- Antisthenes

Most nations around the world mark National Brothers Day, however, it is primarily observed in the United States. Other than the US, the unofficial holiday is observed throughout Australia, Russia, Asia, India, and Europe, including France and Germany.

