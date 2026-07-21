Archaeologists working at the ancient site of Oxyrhynchus in Egypt have found something never seen before in a tomb. A 1,600 year old mummy was discovered wrapped with papyrus fragments that contain lines from Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey epics.

Experts from the University of Barcelona have already confirmed that the text comes from the Catalogue of Ships which is a section in Book II of the Iliad.

“It is the first time in the history of archaeology that a Greek literary text has been found deliberately incorporated into the mummification process”, said team co directors Maite Mascort and Esther Pons.

What was the Greek Poetry Found in Tomb 65 in Egypt?

The discovery happened during winter digs at Al-Bahnasa when the team opened Tomb 65. Tomb 65 is a burial space dating back to the Roman period.