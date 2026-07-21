Archaeologists Unearth Homer’s Iliad Inside 1,600-Year-Old Mummy, Revealing a Rare Egyptian Burial Custom
In a rare find at ancient Oxyrhynchus, researchers discovered a 1,600-year-old Egyptian mummy wrapped with a papyrus fragment of Homer’s Iliad. The discovery shows for the first time that classical Greek literature was intentionally used during traditional Egyptian burial rites.
Archaeologists working at the ancient site of Oxyrhynchus in Egypt have found something never seen before in a tomb. A 1,600 year old mummy was discovered wrapped with papyrus fragments that contain lines from Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey epics.
Experts from the University of Barcelona have already confirmed that the text comes from the Catalogue of Ships which is a section in Book II of the Iliad.
“It is the first time in the history of archaeology that a Greek literary text has been found deliberately incorporated into the mummification process”, said team co directors Maite Mascort and Esther Pons.
What was the Greek Poetry Found in Tomb 65 in Egypt?
The discovery happened during winter digs at Al-Bahnasa when the team opened Tomb 65. Tomb 65 is a burial space dating back to the Roman period.
Ancient embalmers usually wrapped bodies alongside religious spells or prayers to protect the dead. Here they placed a tightly folded packet of written papyrus directly on the mummified body. Pay
Language experts Leah Mascia and Ignasi Xavier Adiego examined the faded Greek writing on the papyrus plant made paper. They confirmed after a thorough examination that it was a list of Greek ships setting sail for Troy.
Papyrus Oxyrhynchus 1389 is an ancient manuscript containing sections of Books 14 and 15 of Homer’s 'Iliad' unearthed at Oxyrhynchus in Egypt. (Image Credit: History)
This discovery of Homer’s Iliad in a burial space shows how closely Greek culture and Egyptian traditions blended together in daily life and death.
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Discovery Details
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Official Facts
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Site Location
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Ancient Oxyrhynchus (Al-Bahnasa, Egypt)
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Text Found
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Book II, Catalogue of Ships (Homer's Iliad)
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Research Team
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University of Barcelona Archaeological Mission
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Historical Period
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Late Roman Period (c. 4th–5th Century CE)
Why Put Greek Epics in an Egyptian Tomb?
Reading Homer in Egypt back in Roman era was a sign of education and high social standing. Researchers think the person's family might have viewed these famous poetic lines as a mark of prestige or even as a special protective charm.
Placing the written poetry on the body of the deceased can also be a way to show who the person was in their community or how families remembered their loved ones.
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