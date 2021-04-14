Explained: How and where will Japan release the contaminated water from Fukushima Nuclear Disaster?

A nuclear disaster happened at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Japan's coast in March 2011. An earthquake of magnitude 9.0 Ritcher scale caused a tsunami that flooded the critical control equipment of the nuclear power station and caused a meltdown.

Now after 10 years too the plant workers cool the wreckage with water.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company or TEPCO is now dealing with a new issue of radioactive water piling up at the site.

Now Japan is planning to release the water into the sea . Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc would begin the process of pumping out the water in about 2 years after the treatment process is completed. The process is expected to take decades to complete.

This move which has been made after a decade is actually a blow to the fishing industry of the country too. To deal with this the Government of Japan has come up with a premise.