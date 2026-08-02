India continues to become one of the strongest nations in the boxing category of the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.

In the ongoing CWG 2026 in Glasgow, the Indian boxers won ten medals, including 7 gold and 3 silver medals.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are highlighted by Sachin Siwach, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi, Priya, Arundhati Choudhary, and several other finalists, who won the gold medal at CWG 2026

While Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Lovlina Borgohain, and Narender won silver medals after finishing runners-up in their respective weight categories.

Check the complete list of India's boxing medal winners and compare the country's performance with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

How Many Medals Did India Win in Boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026?

In the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, which started on 23 July and ends on 2nd August 2026, India has won 10 medals, including 7 gold and 3 silver medals.