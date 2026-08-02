How Many Medals Did India Win in Boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Complete Winners List
India created a history in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by winning 10 medals, including 7 gold and 3 silver. Check the complete list of Indian boxing medal winners and compare the 2022 and 2026 performances.
India continues to become one of the strongest nations in the boxing category of the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.
In the ongoing CWG 2026 in Glasgow, the Indian boxers won ten medals, including 7 gold and 3 silver medals.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 are highlighted by Sachin Siwach, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi, Priya, Arundhati Choudhary, and several other finalists, who won the gold medal at CWG 2026
While Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Lovlina Borgohain, and Narender won silver medals after finishing runners-up in their respective weight categories.
Check the complete list of India's boxing medal winners and compare the country's performance with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
How Many Medals Did India Win in Boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026?
In the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, which started on 23 July and ends on 2nd August 2026, India has won 10 medals, including 7 gold and 3 silver medals.
India's Boxing Medal Tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
|
Medal
|
Number
|
Gold
|
7
|
Silver
|
3
|
Bronze
|
0
|
Total
|
10
Complete List of India's Boxing Medal Winners at CWG 2026
Here is the complete list of India's boxing medal winners at CWG 2026, given below in the table format with athlete name, event, and medal they won:
|
SL.No.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Sport
|
Medal
|
1
|
Preeti Pawar
|
Women's 54kg
|
Boxing
|
🥇 Gold
|
2
|
Jaismine Lamboria
|
Women's 57kg
|
Boxing
|
🥇 Gold
|
3
|
Jadumani Singh
|
Men's 55kg
|
Boxing
|
🥈 Silver
|
4
|
Sakshi Chaudhary
|
Women's 51kg
|
Boxing
|
🥇 Gold
|
5
|
Priya Ghanghas
|
Women's 60kg
|
Boxing
|
🥇 Gold
|
6
|
Arundhati Choudhary
|
Women's 70kg
|
Boxing
|
🥇 Gold
|
7
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
Women's 75kg
|
Boxing
|
🥈 Silver
|
8
|
Sachin Siwach
|
Men's 60kg
|
Boxing
|
🥇 Gold
|
9
|
Ankush Panghal
|
Men's 80kg
|
Boxing
|
🥇 Gold
|
10
|
Narender Berwal
|
Men's +90kg
|
Boxing
|
🥈 Silver
Key Highlights of the Medals Tally in Boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026
-
India won 10 medals in the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
-
In the 2026 CWG, 7 players won 7 gold medals and 3 silver medals in the boxing category
-
Ankush Pangha created history by making his boxing debut in his first Commonwealth Games and won a gold medal by defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 by split decision.
India’s Boxing at the Commonwealth Games: 2022 vs 2026 Comparison
Here is India’s boxing category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 vs 2026 comparison table given below:
|
Category
|
2022 (Birmingham)
|
2026 (Glasgow)
|
Gold
|
3
|
7
|
Silver
|
1
|
3
|
Bronze
|
3
|
0
|
Total Medals
|
7
|
10
Key Highlights of India’s Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games: 2022 vs 2026 Comparison
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India won 10 medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, while 7 medals were won at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, which is an increase of three medals in the overall medal count.
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The number of gold medals has increased from 3 to 7, which is more than double.
-
India has also increased its medal tally of silver from 1 to 3
-
Although India did not win any bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, compared to Commonwealth Games 2022, in overall medal counting, the 2026 CWG becomes the most successful boxing campaign in Commonwealth Games history for India.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.