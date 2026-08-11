Independence Day 2026: 10 Interesting Facts About India’s Independence You May Not Know

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 every year to mark its independence from British rule in 1947. On this day flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events across the country take place. But several interesting facts about India’s Independence Day remain lesser known. Keep reading! 1. India Became Independent on August 15, 1947 India became independent from British rule on August 15, 1947. Jawaharlal Nehru became the country’s first Prime Minister. He delivered his famous Tryst with Destiny speech on the eve of independence. 2. August 15 Was Also an Important Date for Japan August 15 was not chosen randomly. Japan announced its surrender in World War II on August 15, 1945. Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, had a connection with the date because of his role as Allied Supreme Commander in Southeast Asia. August 15 was eventually selected as India’s Independence Day.

3. India Did Not Have Its Current National Flag on Independence Day The Indian national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947. It was therefore officially adopted just weeks before independence. The flag has three horizontal colours: saffron, white and green. The Ashoka Chakra with 24 spokes is placed at the centre. 4. Mahatma Gandhi Was Not in Delhi on August 15, 1947 Mahatma Gandhi did not attend the grand Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. He was in Calcutta, working to maintain peace during communal violence. 5. India Was Not a Republic in 1947 India became an independent country on August 15, 1947. However, it did not become a republic on that day. India became a Republic on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution came into effect. Dr Rajendra Prasad became India’s first President.

6. The First Independence Day Was Celebrated Without the Constitution The Indian Constitution had not yet been completed in 1947. The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950. 7. The First Prime Minister Hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 1947. The tradition of the Prime Minister addressing the nation from the Red Fort continues today. 8. India Was Divided at the Time of Independence Independence in 1947 came with the Partition of British India. Two independent dominions, India and Pakistan, were created. The Partition resulted in one of the largest mass migrations in modern history. Millions of people moved across the newly created borders. 9. The Radcliffe Line Was Drawn During Partition