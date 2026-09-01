India Squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama Friendlies: Check Full 26-Member Team List
India has named a 26-member squad for friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay. Check the full team list, reserves and match schedule.
Indian football is set for a big FIFA international window. The head coach Khalid Jamil has announced a 26-member India squad for the September-October friendlies. These matches will feature India against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay.
India will play three matches in this window where the Brazil and Uruguay games will be played in Kolkata.
India's Full 26-Member Squad
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Role
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Players
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Goalkeepers
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Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, and Som Kumar
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Defenders
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Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, and Ricky Meetei Haobam
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Midfielders
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Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, and Sahal Abdul Samad
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Forwards
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Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, and Vikram Pratap Singh
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Reserves
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Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, defenders Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Roshan Singh Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam.
India vs Brazil, Uruguay: Match Schedule
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Match
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Date
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Venue
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India vs Panama
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September 26, 2026
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Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
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India vs Brazil
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October 3, 2026
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Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
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India vs Uruguay
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October 6, 2026
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Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
India vs Brazil: What Makes the Match Special?
Brazil are five-time FIFA World Cup champions and this is a chance where India will face one of the biggest names in world football.
This match will help the team understand where it stands against top-level teams. Further, this is also a huge moment for Indian fans, who rarely witness Brazil play live in India. This match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
India vs Uruguay: Another Major Match
Uruguay are two-time FIFA World Cup champions who are majorly known for their strong and disciplined playing style.
This match will also be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata just three days after the Brazil game.
Playing Brazil and Uruguay within such a short gap gives India a rare opportunity. Through these matches the team can test how it performs against two top level football nations back to back.
Which Players Have Been Left Out?
Some experienced names are missing from this squad. Midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam has been placed on standby instead of getting a direct spot in the squad.
Defenders Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Roshan Singh Naorem have also been kept as reserves. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari is the fourth reserve player.
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