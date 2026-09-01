India Squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama Friendlies: Check Full 26-Member Team List

Indian football is set for a big FIFA international window. The head coach Khalid Jamil has announced a 26-member India squad for the September-October friendlies. These matches will feature India against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay. India will play three matches in this window where the Brazil and Uruguay games will be played in Kolkata. India's Full 26-Member Squad Role Players Goalkeepers Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, and Som Kumar Defenders Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, and Ricky Meetei Haobam Midfielders Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, and Sahal Abdul Samad Forwards Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, and Vikram Pratap Singh Reserves Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, defenders Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Roshan Singh Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam.



India vs Brazil, Uruguay: Match Schedule Match Date Venue India vs Panama September 26, 2026 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru India vs Brazil October 3, 2026 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata India vs Uruguay October 6, 2026 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata India vs Brazil: What Makes the Match Special? Brazil are five-time FIFA World Cup champions and this is a chance where India will face one of the biggest names in world football. This match will help the team understand where it stands against top-level teams. Further, this is also a huge moment for Indian fans, who rarely witness Brazil play live in India. This match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. India vs Uruguay: Another Major Match Uruguay are two-time FIFA World Cup champions who are majorly known for their strong and disciplined playing style.