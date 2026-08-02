India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today (August 2): Avtar Singh Leads Final-Day Judo Challenge
Check India's complete schedule for the 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 2 (IST). Avtar Singh leads India's judo campaign, while Ronaldo Singh, Lisha Das, and Indian cyclists chase medals before the Glasgow closing ceremony.
India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today, August 2, marks the final day of competition in Glasgow before the closing ceremony brings the Games to an end.
After the long competition starting from 23 August, India will look to add more medals through judo and track cycling.
Rio 2016 Olympian Avtar Singh leads the final and hopes to boost India's medal tally in the men's -100 kg judo category after Indian judokas created history earlier in the Games.
The day will conclude with the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony, where India will officially receive the Commonwealth Games flag as Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
Here is India's complete schedule and medal events for the Commonwealth Games 2026 for August 2, 2026 (IST).
Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Full Schedule for August 2
|
Time (IST)
|
Sport
|
Event
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1:45 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying
|
2:30 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -78kg Round of 16
|
2:36 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -100kg Round of 16
|
2:48 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's +100kg Round of 16
|
3:06 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -78kg Quarter-final (If Qualified)
|
3:18 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -100kg Quarter-final (If Qualified)
|
3:27 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 1000m Time Trial Final
|
3:42 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's +100kg Quarter-final (If Qualified)
|
3:54 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -78kg Repechage (If Qualified)
|
4:00 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -100kg Repechage (If Qualified)
|
4:12 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's +100kg Repechage (If Qualified)
|
4:18 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -78kg Semi-final (If Qualified)
|
4:24 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -100kg Semi-final (If Qualified)
|
4:36 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's +100kg Semi-final (If Qualified)
|
7:30 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -78kg Bronze Medal
|
7:42 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -78kg Final
|
7:48 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -100kg Bronze Medal
|
8:00 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -100kg Final
|
8:40 PM
|
Para Track Cycling
|
Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final
|
8:48 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's +100kg Bronze Medal
|
9:00 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's +100kg Final
|
9:09 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 40km Points Race Final (If Qualified)
|
1:30 AM (Aug 3)
|
Closing Ceremony
|
Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony
Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal Events for India on August 2
|
Time (IST)
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Indian Athletes
|
Medal Status
|
3:27 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 1000m Time Trial
|
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|
Medal event
|
7:30 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -78kg Bronze Medal
|
Ishroop Narang (If Qualified)
|
Medal event
|
7:42 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -78kg Final
|
Ishroop Narang (If Qualified)
|
Gold medal bout
|
7:48 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -100kg Bronze Medal
|
Avtar Singh (If Qualified)
|
Medal event
|
8:00 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -100kg Final
|
Avtar Singh (If Qualified)
|
Gold medal bout
|
8:40 PM
|
Para Track Cycling
|
Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial
|
Lisha Das
|
Medal event
|
8:48 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's +100kg Bronze Medal
|
Yash Ghangas (If Qualified)
|
Medal event
|
9:00 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's +100kg Final
|
Yash Ghangas (If Qualified)
|
Gold medal bout
|
9:09 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 40km Points Race
|
Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (If Qualified)
|
Medal event
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will officially conclude with the closing ceremony at 1:30 AM IST on August 3, during which India will receive the Commonwealth Games flag, with Ahmedabadset to become the next host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.