India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today, August 2, marks the final day of competition in Glasgow before the closing ceremony brings the Games to an end.

After the long competition starting from 23 August, India will look to add more medals through judo and track cycling.

Rio 2016 Olympian Avtar Singh leads the final and hopes to boost India's medal tally in the men's -100 kg judo category after Indian judokas created history earlier in the Games.

The day will conclude with the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony, where India will officially receive the Commonwealth Games flag as Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Here is India's complete schedule and medal events for the Commonwealth Games 2026 for August 2, 2026 (IST).