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India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today (August 2): Avtar Singh Leads Final-Day Judo Challenge

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 09:28 IST

Check India's complete schedule for the 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 2 (IST). Avtar Singh leads India's judo campaign, while Ronaldo Singh, Lisha Das, and Indian cyclists chase medals before the Glasgow closing ceremony.

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today (August 2): Avtar Singh Leads Final-Day Judo Challenge
India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today (August 2): Avtar Singh Leads Final-Day Judo Challenge

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today, August 2, marks the final day of competition in Glasgow before the closing ceremony brings the Games to an end.

After the long competition starting from 23 August, India will look to add more medals through judo and track cycling. 

Rio 2016 Olympian Avtar Singh leads the final and hopes to boost India's medal tally in the men's -100 kg judo category after Indian judokas created history earlier in the Games.

The day will conclude with the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony, where India will officially receive the Commonwealth Games flag as Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games

Here is India's complete schedule and medal events for the Commonwealth Games 2026 for August 2, 2026 (IST). 

Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Full Schedule for August 2

Time (IST)

Sport

Event

1:45 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying

2:30 PM

Judo

Women's -78kg Round of 16

2:36 PM

Judo

Men's -100kg Round of 16

2:48 PM

Judo

Men's +100kg Round of 16

3:06 PM

Judo

Women's -78kg Quarter-final (If Qualified)

3:18 PM

Judo

Men's -100kg Quarter-final (If Qualified)

3:27 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 1000m Time Trial Final

3:42 PM

Judo

Men's +100kg Quarter-final (If Qualified)

3:54 PM

Judo

Women's -78kg Repechage (If Qualified)

4:00 PM

Judo

Men's -100kg Repechage (If Qualified)

4:12 PM

Judo

Men's +100kg Repechage (If Qualified)

4:18 PM

Judo

Women's -78kg Semi-final (If Qualified)

4:24 PM

Judo

Men's -100kg Semi-final (If Qualified)

4:36 PM

Judo

Men's +100kg Semi-final (If Qualified)

7:30 PM

Judo

Women's -78kg Bronze Medal

7:42 PM

Judo

Women's -78kg Final

7:48 PM

Judo

Men's -100kg Bronze Medal

8:00 PM

Judo

Men's -100kg Final

8:40 PM

Para Track Cycling

Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final

8:48 PM

Judo

Men's +100kg Bronze Medal

9:00 PM

Judo

Men's +100kg Final

9:09 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 40km Points Race Final (If Qualified)

1:30 AM (Aug 3)

Closing Ceremony

Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony

Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal Events for India on August 2

Time (IST)

Sport

Event

Indian Athletes

Medal Status

3:27 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 1000m Time Trial

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam

Medal event

7:30 PM

Judo

Women's -78kg Bronze Medal

Ishroop Narang (If Qualified)

Medal event

7:42 PM

Judo

Women's -78kg Final

Ishroop Narang (If Qualified)

Gold medal bout

7:48 PM

Judo

Men's -100kg Bronze Medal

Avtar Singh (If Qualified)

Medal event

8:00 PM

Judo

Men's -100kg Final

Avtar Singh (If Qualified)

Gold medal bout

8:40 PM

Para Track Cycling

Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial

Lisha Das

Medal event

8:48 PM

Judo

Men's +100kg Bronze Medal

Yash Ghangas (If Qualified)

Medal event

9:00 PM

Judo

Men's +100kg Final

Yash Ghangas (If Qualified)

Gold medal bout

9:09 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 40km Points Race

Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (If Qualified)

Medal event

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will officially conclude with the closing ceremony at 1:30 AM IST on August 3, during which India will receive the Commonwealth Games flag, with Ahmedabadset to become the next host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 09:28 IST

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