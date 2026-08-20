India Beats Pakistan 5-3 in Thrilling Hockey World Cup Clash: Check Match Highlights

India has defeated Pakistan with 5-3 in a thrilling Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 clash. This match was played at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on 19 August 2026 and was a Pool D clash. Both the teams needed a win to move ahead in the World Cup and with this win, India now moves to the second round of the tournament. However Pakistan was eliminated from the tournament after the results were confirmed. Here are key highlights from this epic clash. 𝗔 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗗𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘. 𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗪𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗡. 🇮🇳🔥



Indian Men's Team defeated Pakistan 5–3 in a thrilling Pool D clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, extending their dominance in this iconic rivalry. 🏑🏆… pic.twitter.com/UqhiEV6v57 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 19, 2026

India vs Pakistan: Who Scored the Goals? Harmanpreet scored the first goal in the fifth minute of the game itself. He was shortly followed by Abhishek in the 11th minute. Here is a brief overview about the players who scored the goals for both the teams: Goal Scorer Team Quarter Score at That Point Harmanpreet Singh (5th minute) India Q1 1-0 Abhishek (11th minute) India Q1 2-0 Harmanpreet Singh (21st minute) India Q2 3-0 Hannan Shahid (22nd minute) Pakistan Q2 3-1 Abhishek (24th minute) India Q2 4-1 Sufyan Khan (25th minute) Pakistan Q2 4-2 Hardik Singh (35th minute, penalty stroke) India Q3 5-2 Hannan Shahid (46th minute) Pakistan Q4 5-3 India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup Highlights First Quarter India had an amazing start to the match where Harmanpreet Singh scored the first goal in the 5th minute.

India kept up the pressure after the first goal as Abhishek scored the second goal in the 11th minute. This pushed Pakistan onto the back foot early. Second Quarter Harmanpreet scored another goal in the second quarter during the 21st minute and not soon after Pakistan’s Hannan Shahid scored a goal in the 22nd minute. This high octane clash then featured India’s third goal in the 24th minute by Abhishek. Pakistan pulled one more goal with the help of Sufyan Khan to keep themselves in the contest. Third Quarter India tried to keep control of the game in this quarter. India extended their goal advantage in the 35th minute when Hardik Singh stepped up and converted the resulting penalty stroke into a goal. This goal restored India's healthy lead and gave the team breathing room going into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter Pakistan pushed hard for a comeback in the last 15 minutes while India had a three goal cushion into the last quarter. Pakistan scored another goal with Hannan Shahid at the 46th minute. This made things tense in the closing stages. India also had to play with one less player near the end. Aditya Lalage received a yellow card in the 55th minute, which ruled him out for the rest of the match. A 10-man India held off Pakistan for the last few minutes and they won the match. India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup Head-to-Head Year Result 1971 Pakistan won 2-1 1973 India won 1-0 1975 (Final) India won 2-1 1986 Pakistan won 3-2 2010 India won 4-1 2026 India won 5-3 India in Pool D: Points Table and Qualification Team Points Position England 9 1st India 6 2nd Pakistan - Eliminated Wales - Eliminated