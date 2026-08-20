India Beats Pakistan 5-3 in Thrilling Hockey World Cup Clash: Check Match Highlights
India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the Hockey World Cup 2026. Check who scored, key moments and how India sealed a place in the next round.
India has defeated Pakistan with 5-3 in a thrilling Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 clash. This match was played at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on 19 August 2026 and was a Pool D clash.
Both the teams needed a win to move ahead in the World Cup and with this win, India now moves to the second round of the tournament. However Pakistan was eliminated from the tournament after the results were confirmed. Here are key highlights from this epic clash.
𝗔 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗗𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘. 𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗪𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗡. 🇮🇳🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 19, 2026
Indian Men's Team defeated Pakistan 5–3 in a thrilling Pool D clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, extending their dominance in this iconic rivalry. 🏑🏆… pic.twitter.com/UqhiEV6v57
India vs Pakistan: Who Scored the Goals?
Harmanpreet scored the first goal in the fifth minute of the game itself. He was shortly followed by Abhishek in the 11th minute. Here is a brief overview about the players who scored the goals for both the teams:
|
Goal Scorer
|
Team
|
Quarter
|
Score at That Point
|
Harmanpreet Singh (5th minute)
|
India
|
Q1
|
1-0
|
Abhishek (11th minute)
|
India
|
Q1
|
2-0
|
Harmanpreet Singh (21st minute)
|
India
|
Q2
|
3-0
|
Hannan Shahid (22nd minute)
|
Pakistan
|
Q2
|
3-1
|
Abhishek (24th minute)
|
India
|
Q2
|
4-1
|
Sufyan Khan (25th minute)
|
Pakistan
|
Q2
|
4-2
|
Hardik Singh (35th minute, penalty stroke)
|
India
|
Q3
|
5-2
|
Hannan Shahid (46th minute)
|
Pakistan
|
Q4
|
5-3
India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup Highlights
First Quarter
India had an amazing start to the match where Harmanpreet Singh scored the first goal in the 5th minute.
India kept up the pressure after the first goal as Abhishek scored the second goal in the 11th minute. This pushed Pakistan onto the back foot early.
Second Quarter
Harmanpreet scored another goal in the second quarter during the 21st minute and not soon after Pakistan’s Hannan Shahid scored a goal in the 22nd minute.
This high octane clash then featured India’s third goal in the 24th minute by Abhishek. Pakistan pulled one more goal with the help of Sufyan Khan to keep themselves in the contest.
Third Quarter
India tried to keep control of the game in this quarter. India extended their goal advantage in the 35th minute when Hardik Singh stepped up and converted the resulting penalty stroke into a goal.
This goal restored India's healthy lead and gave the team breathing room going into the final quarter.
Fourth Quarter
Pakistan pushed hard for a comeback in the last 15 minutes while India had a three goal cushion into the last quarter.
Pakistan scored another goal with Hannan Shahid at the 46th minute. This made things tense in the closing stages.
India also had to play with one less player near the end. Aditya Lalage received a yellow card in the 55th minute, which ruled him out for the rest of the match. A 10-man India held off Pakistan for the last few minutes and they won the match.
India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup Head-to-Head
|
Year
|
Result
|
1971
|
Pakistan won 2-1
|
1973
|
India won 1-0
|
1975 (Final)
|
India won 2-1
|
1986
|
Pakistan won 3-2
|
2010
|
India won 4-1
|
2026
|
India won 5-3
India in Pool D: Points Table and Qualification
|
Team
|
Points
|
Position
|
England
|
9
|
1st
|
India
|
6
|
2nd
|
Pakistan
|
-
|
Eliminated
|
Wales
|
-
|
Eliminated
Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek Shine for India
Both Harmanpreet and Abhishek scored two goals each for India and became the biggest reason behind India's win.
Harmanpreet Singh has displayed why he is one of the best penalty corner experts in the world. He scored both the goals from well placed drag flicks.
Abhishek on the other hand showed sharp attacking movement throughout the match. His two field goals came from smart runs and clean finishing inside the circle.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.