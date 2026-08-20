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India Beats Pakistan 5-3 in Thrilling Hockey World Cup Clash: Check Match Highlights

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:50 IST

India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the Hockey World Cup 2026. Check who scored, key moments and how India sealed a place in the next round.

India Defeats Pakistan with 5-3
India Defeats Pakistan with 5-3

India has defeated Pakistan with 5-3 in a thrilling Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 clash. This match was played at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on 19 August 2026 and was a Pool D clash. 

Both the teams needed a win to move ahead in the World Cup and with this win, India now moves to the second round of the tournament. However Pakistan was eliminated from the tournament after the results were confirmed. Here are key highlights from this epic clash. 

 

India vs Pakistan: Who Scored the Goals?

Harmanpreet scored the first goal in the fifth minute of the game itself. He was shortly followed by Abhishek in the 11th minute. Here is a brief overview about the players who scored the goals for both the teams: 

Goal Scorer

Team

Quarter

Score at That Point

Harmanpreet Singh (5th minute)

India

Q1

1-0

Abhishek (11th minute)

India

Q1

2-0

Harmanpreet Singh (21st minute)

India

Q2

3-0

Hannan Shahid (22nd minute)

Pakistan

Q2

3-1

Abhishek (24th minute)

India

Q2

4-1

Sufyan Khan (25th minute)

Pakistan

Q2

4-2

Hardik Singh (35th minute, penalty stroke)

India

Q3

5-2

Hannan Shahid (46th minute)

Pakistan

Q4

5-3

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup Highlights

First Quarter

India had an amazing start to the match where Harmanpreet Singh scored the first goal in the 5th minute.

India kept up the pressure after the first goal as Abhishek scored the second goal in the 11th minute. This pushed Pakistan onto the back foot early.

Second Quarter

Harmanpreet scored another goal in the second quarter during the 21st minute and not soon after Pakistan’s Hannan Shahid scored a goal in the 22nd minute. 

This high octane clash then featured India’s third goal in the 24th minute by Abhishek. Pakistan pulled one more goal with the help of Sufyan Khan to keep themselves in the contest.

Third Quarter

India tried to keep control of the game in this quarter. India extended their goal advantage in the 35th minute when Hardik Singh stepped up and converted the resulting penalty stroke into a goal. 

This goal restored India's healthy lead and gave the team breathing room going into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Pakistan pushed hard for a comeback in the last 15 minutes while India had a three goal cushion into the last quarter. 

Pakistan scored another goal with Hannan Shahid at the 46th minute. This made things tense in the closing stages.

India also had to play with one less player near the end. Aditya Lalage received a yellow card in the 55th minute, which ruled him out for the rest of the match. A 10-man India held off Pakistan for the last few minutes and they won the match. 

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup Head-to-Head

Year

Result

1971

Pakistan won 2-1

1973

India won 1-0

1975 (Final)

India won 2-1

1986

Pakistan won 3-2

2010

India won 4-1

2026

India won 5-3

India in Pool D: Points Table and Qualification

Team

Points

Position

England

9

1st

India

6

2nd

Pakistan

-

Eliminated

Wales

-

Eliminated

Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek Shine for India

Both Harmanpreet and Abhishek scored two goals each for India and became the biggest reason behind India's win.

Harmanpreet Singh has displayed why he is one of the best penalty corner experts in the world. He scored both the goals from well placed drag flicks.

Abhishek on the other hand showed sharp attacking movement throughout the match. His two field goals came from smart runs and clean finishing inside the circle.


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:50 IST

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