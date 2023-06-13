International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) is celebrated annually on June 13. The holiday is organized by the United Nations to battle discrimination against those diagnosed with albinism and to create a society that is aware. This event is also an opportunity to celebrate the human rights of persons with albinism worldwide.

"I don't have a disease, and I'm not from a different race."



Myrianne from Côte d'Ivoire wants to become a nurse.



On International Albinism Awareness Day and every day, UNICEF works to ensure that children with albinism can realize their full potential without discrimination. pic.twitter.com/EoSAJcPbpH — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 13, 2023

What is Albinism?

Albinism is a rare genetic condition inherited from parents irrespective of ethnicity or gender, across the globe. People with albinism are more susceptible to sun damage because they typically lack melanin pigment in their eyes, skin, and hair, which can cause serious visual impairment and skin cancer.

Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Date & Theme

As per the official website of the Albinism Organisation, June 13 was chosen as International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) since it was on that day in 2013 that the UN adopted its first-ever resolution on albinism. Every year a theme is proposed to achieve the goals of Albinism Awareness Day. The theme for this International Albinism Awareness Day 2023 is ‘Inclusion is Strength’.

This year's theme builds on last year's call for albinism-affected people to have their voices heard in all spheres of society. It emphasises the significance of including a variety of groups from both inside and outside the community for people with albinism. The UN website states that this year's theme emphasises the significance and advantages of:

Including a broad spectrum of persons with albinism in albinism-related discussions, including youth, women, children, older persons, LGBTQ+ and persons with albinism of all races and ethnic backgrounds;

Collaborating and embracing albinism within the disability movement, and in other sectors where decisions affect persons with albinism; and

Seeking synergies with human rights groups and other groups from outside the albinism movement.

World Albinism Awareness Day 2023: History

On November 18, 2014, the Canadian non-profit organisation Under The Same Sun, working with a number of UN agencies, was able to get a third historic resolution on albinism. In accordance with the resolution, June 13 was recognised as International Albinism Awareness Day. This resolution establishing an international day to raise awareness of albinism encourages widespread understanding of the position of people with albinism in terms of their rights. Additionally, it also acknowledges the significance of raising awareness and understanding of albinism in order to combat stigma and discrimination against people with albinism on a global scale.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Significance

International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) holds significant importance in raising awareness about albinism and advocating for the rights and well-being of individuals with albinism. Some of the major standings of the event are:

Promoting understanding and dispelling myths: IAAD provides an opportunity to educate the public and combat misconceptions surrounding albinism. It helps raise awareness about the genetic condition, its causes, and the challenges faced by individuals with albinism. By dispelling myths and promoting accurate information, IAAD contributes to reducing stigma, discrimination, and prejudice against people with albinism. Advocating for human rights: I AAD serves as a platform to advocate for the human rights of individuals with albinism. People with albinism often face various human rights violations, including discrimination, violence, and social exclusion. By highlighting these issues on a global scale, IAAD helps generate support and push for equal rights, inclusion, and protection for individuals with albinism. Addressing health concerns: IAAD sheds light on the health-related challenges faced by people with albinism, such as vision impairment and susceptibility to skin cancer. It encourages discussions on access to healthcare services, including specialized treatment, eye care, and sun protection measures. IAAD helps prioritize the health needs of individuals with albinism and promotes initiatives for their well-being. Fostering inclusivity and empowerment: IAAD celebrates the achievements and contributions of individuals with albinism. It emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and empowerment by recognizing their talents, skills, and capabilities. IAAD events and activities provide opportunities for people with albinism to share their stories, showcase their abilities, and inspire others. International cooperation and support: IAAD promotes global collaboration among governments, organizations, and individuals to address the challenges faced by individuals with albinism. It encourages sharing of best practices, exchange of knowledge, and cooperation in implementing policies and programs that protect the rights and well-being of people with albinism.

Overall, the significance of International Albinism Awareness Day lies in raising awareness, advocating for human rights, addressing health concerns, fostering inclusivity and empowerment, and promoting international cooperation to improve the lives of individuals with albinism.