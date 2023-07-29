International Tiger Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance and Why it is celebrated on this day?

International Tiger’s Day 2023: The largest living cats on earth are celebrated every year on July 29. International Tiger’s Day aims to advocate the dire need to protect and conserve the population of tigers all over the globe. The universal theme decades for International Tiger’s Day is to prevent the destruction caused due to poaching.

Why is International Tiger’s Day celebrated on July 29?

International Tiger Day, also known as Global Tiger Day, was first celebrated on July 29, 2010. It was initiated during the St. Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia, which aimed to draw attention to the alarming decline in tiger populations worldwide. The summit brought together the 13 tiger range countries to discuss ways to conserve and protect tigers and their habitats. The date, July 29, was chosen to commemorate the day when the countries committed to doubling the tiger population by 2022, known as the TX2 goal. Since then, International Tiger Day has been an annual event, raising awareness and fostering global efforts for tiger conservation.

What is the Significance of International Tiger’s Day?

International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29th each year to raise awareness about the urgent need for tiger conservation. The day aims to highlight the critical plight of tigers, whose populations have drastically declined due to factors like habitat loss, poaching, and illegal wildlife trade. By bringing attention to this majestic species, conservation organizations and governments can work together to protect tigers and their ecosystems. The day also serves as a reminder of the significance of tigers in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity. It encourages people to take action and support efforts that conserve these iconic big cats and ensure their survival for future generations.

International Tiger’s Day 2023: Interesting Facts

Tigers are found in 13 countries across Asia: India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each of these countries plays a vital role in tiger conservation.

India is home to the majority of the world's wild tigers. According to the "Status of Tigers in India" report released in 2018, India had nearly 3,000 tigers, making it a critical stronghold for tiger populations.

The Bengal tiger (Panthera tigris tigris) is the most numerous tiger subspecies and is found primarily in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Despite the positive trends in some areas, tigers are still listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The species faces ongoing threats such as habitat loss, poaching, and illegal wildlife trade.

For the first time in over a century, the global population of wild tigers increased. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Global Tiger Forum (GTF), the number of wild tigers rose from an estimated 3,200 in 2010 to around 3,900 in 2016. This marked a positive shift in tiger conservation efforts.

So, International Tiger Day is a crucial event that raises awareness about tiger conservation and the need to protect these majestic creatures. It serves as a call to action, urging global efforts to ensure the survival of tigers and preserve biodiversity.

