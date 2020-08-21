What are the International travel rules released by India and what are the conditions a traveller must follow?

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued fresh guidelines for international arrivals. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries around the globe have eased travel restrictions under bubble air arrangements. For this, both Indian and foreign airlines are offering a number of flight options to the US, Germany, France, Canada, the UK and the UAE.

Guidelines before planning travel to India

1- All travellers must submit a self-declaration form on the online portal 72 hours prior to the scheduled travel.

2- An undertaking for 14 days quarantine on the online portal is mandatory. The 14 days quarantine period includes 7 days of institutional quarantine at their own cost and 7 days home isolation.

3- Only in certain cases such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious ailments and children of age 10 years or below; 14 days home quarantine is permitted.

4- Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel post thermal screening.

Do's and Don'ts

1- Download the Arogya Setu app on your smartphones.

2- Listings of Do's and Don'ts shall be provided along with the ticket to the travellers.

3- Announcements related to COVID-19 at the airport must be followed at airports/ports, in flights/ships and during transit.

4- Debording and boarding of flights must be done while maintaining proper social distancing.

5- If found symptomatic at the time of thermal screening, the person should isolate himself/herself immediately and must follow the health protocols.

What are air transport bubbles?

Transport bubbles are temporary arrangements between the two countries to restart commercial passenger services amid COVID-19 pandemic. It is important to note that the flights are reciprocal in nature i.e., airlines of both countries will enjoy similar benefits. The countries having air transport bubbles with India are the US, France, Germany, the UK, Canada, the UAE and Maldives.

Who can travel from India to foreign countries?

1- Through air transport bubbles, the citizens of the respective countries and foreign nationals can travel to foreign countries from India. Indian citizens can also travel abroad subject to certain conditions.

2- Indian citizens can travel to the countries having air transport arrangements with India. Also, the Indian citizens must hold a valid visa other than a tourist visa, having a month's validity.

3- The UAE has allowed tourists to travel into its borders. This means that several categories of visa holders may travel to the UAE.

4- On August 17, the US Embassy in India started processing the student visas from Monday to the students who wish to attend the fall semester.

Who can travel to India from foreign countries?

1- Certain categories of foreign nationals, in addition to the Indian citizens, are allowed to travel to India on inbound flights.

2- Other foreign nationals who are allowed to enter India are as follows:

Businessmen on a business visa other than B-3 visa for sports. Foreign healthcare professionals. Health researchers. Engineers and technicians for technical work in factories, labs, etc.

Airlines providing the facility

1- Air India will be operating its flights from India to several destinations like London, Birmingham, Frankfurt, Paris, Newark, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington DC.

2- Air India flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar and Thiruvananthapuram will only be operational.

3- Foreign carrier services such as Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, etc. will be operating flights under air transport bubble.