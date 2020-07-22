How Amazon's Jeff Bezos added a record $13 billion in a single day?

Jeffrey Preston Bezos, the founder, CEO and president of the multinational technology company Amazon, added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday. As per Bloomberg, this is the largest single-day increase by any individual since 2012. On Monday, the record one-day increase is due to Amazon's stock jumping over 7% after sliding last week.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, more people began shopping online to contain the highly contagious virus. The earnings report of Amazon in the month of April revealed that the company's revenue spiked 26% in the first quarter.

Despite the shrink in the US economy, Bezos remains the richest people in the world. His wealth grew by a total of $74 billion to more than $189 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As per several reports, Jeff Bezos may become the first trillionaire by the end of 2026.

Amazon temporarily delayed orders for non-essential items in the month of March and April due to the unprecedented virus which lead to the surge in cleaning, personal protective and other products to contain the deadly virus.

About Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos was born on January 12, 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S. He is an American internet entrepreneur, industrialist, media proprietor, and investor. Bezos has been the world's richest person since 2017 and was named the "richest man in modern history" after his net worth increased to $150 billion in July 2018. In September 2018, Forbes described him as "far richer than anyone else on the planet" as he added $1.8 billion to his net worth when Amazon became the second company in history to reach a market cap of $1 trillion.

Jeff Bezos not only owns multi-tech company Amazon but is also the owner of Washington Post newspaper and Blue Origin (a rocket and space travel company). Mackenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, gained $4.6 billion Monday and is now the 13th-richest person in the world.

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion

Mukesh Ambani Biography: Birth, Early Life, Education, Career, Awards, Memberships, Net Worth and More