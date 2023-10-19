Who Was Burt Young? Know the Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actor

Burt Young, who played Paulie Pennino, Rocky Balboa's brother-in-law and best friend, in six of the "Rocky" films, has died at the age of 83. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, to the New York Times.

Young was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the original "Rocky" film in 1976.

He went on to reprise his role as Paulie in five subsequent "Rocky" films, including "Rocky II" (1979), "Rocky III" (1982), "Rocky IV" (1985), "Rocky V" (1990), and "Rocky Balboa" (2006).

Burt was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1930. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart.

After his military service, Young began his acting career in the early 1960s. He appeared in a number of off-Broadway productions and television shows before landing his breakthrough role as Paulie in "Rocky."

His performance as Paulie was praised by critics and audiences alike. He was known for his comedic timing, his chemistry with Sylvester Stallone, and his ability to bring a sense of humanity to the character.

In addition to his work on the "Rocky" films, Young appeared in a number of other films and television shows throughout his career.

In addition to his acting career, Young was also a talented painter and exhibited his work at galleries around the world.

Young was a beloved figure in the film industry and among his fans. He was known for his down-to-earth personality and his sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.

Young's death is a loss to the film industry and to his many fans. He was a talented actor and a kind and generous person. He will be remembered for his iconic role as Paulie in the "Rocky" films and for his many other contributions to the arts.