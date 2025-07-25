Largest Producer of Pomegranates: Maharashtra is the largest producer of pomegranates in India, contributing approximately 54.85% of the country’s total production. The state’s dry climate, well-drained soil, and advanced farming techniques make it ideal for cultivating high-quality pomegranates. Popular varieties like Bhagwa and Ganesh are primarily grown here, especially in districts like Solapur, Nashik, Sangli, and Ahmednagar. Which State is the Largest Producer of Pomegranates in India? Maharashtra tops the list of pomegranate-producing states in India. As per the National Horticulture Board, the state produced nearly 1.76 million tonnes, making it a leader not just in domestic markets but also in exports. The state’s farmers have adopted modern irrigation methods and export-focused cultivation, leading to high yields and global demand.

How Much Pomegranate Does Maharashtra Produce? Maharashtra alone produces over half of India’s pomegranates. In 2021–22, it accounted for 54.85% of the national output. Bhagwa, the most popular export-grade variety, is favored for its deep red colour, soft seeds, and long shelf life. Districts like Solapur and Sangli are known as the “Pomegranate Hubs” of India due to their large-scale cultivation and export processing units. Interesting Facts About Pomegranates 1.Bhagwa Variety Domination The Bhagwa variety is the most preferred pomegranate for export due to its large size, sweet arils, and long shelf life. It originated in Maharashtra. 2.Year-Round Cultivation Unlike many fruits, pomegranates can be grown and harvested in multiple cycles annually, offering farmers continuous income. 3.High Export Value