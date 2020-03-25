List of all the countries in the world affected by COVID-19

Coronavirus or COVID-19 which was first identified in China has now become a pandemic globally. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 as so far infected 375,498 people and has claimed 16,362 lives globally. 196 countries or territories or areas have been affected. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, COVID-19 has infected 512 people and has claimed 9 lives (at the time of writing this article). To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Prime of India has announced a countrywide lockdown for a period of 21 days. However, the essential services will be provided to the citizens.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Frequently Asked Questions

Here, we have mentioned the list of the countries which have been affected by the novel coronavirus along with the number of cases and deaths.

Countries Number of Confirmed Cases Number of Deaths China 81,767 3,283 Italy 63,927 6,077 The United States of America 42,164 471 Spain 33,089 2,182 Germany 29,212 126 Iran 24,811 1,934 France 19,615 860 Republic of Korea 9,037 120 Switzerland 8,015 66 The United Kingdom 6,654 335 Netherlands 4,749 213 Austria 4,486 25 Belgium 3,743 88 Norway 2,371 8 Australia 2,136 8 Portugal 2,060 23 Sweden 2,106 25 Brazil 1,546 25 Turkey 1,529 37 Malaysia 1,518 15 Denmark 1,460 24 Canada 1,432 20 Israel 1,238 1 Czechia 1,236 1 Japan 1,128 42 Ireland 1,125 6 Pakistan 887 6 Luxembourg 875 8 Thailand 827 4 Ecuador 790 15 Saudi Arabia 767 1 Poland 749 8 Chile 746 1 Finland 700 1 Greece 695 17 Iceland 588 2 Indonesia 579 49 Romania 576 7 India 519 9 Singapore 507 2 Qatar 501 Philippines 462 33 Slovenia 442 1 Russia Federation 438 South Africa 402 Peru 395 2 Bahrain 390 3 Mexico 370 4 Egypt 366 19 Estonia 352 Panama 345 6 Iraq 316 27 Croatia 306 Lebanon 304 4 Colombia 277 3 Argentina 266 4 Serbia 249 2 United Arab Emirates 248 2 Dominican Republic 245 3 Armenia 235 Algeria 231 17 Bulgaria 201 3 Slovakia 191 Kuwait 191 Hungary 187 8 San Marino 187 20 Latvia 180 Lithuania 179 1 Andorra 164 1 Uruguay 162 Costa Rica 158 2 New Zealand 152 Morocco 143 4 North Macedonia 136 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 131 1 Jordan 127 Vietnam 123 Albania 123 4 Cyprus 116 Tunisia 114 3 Republic of Moldova 109 1 Malta 107 Burkina Faso 99 3 Sri Lanka 97 Brunei Darussalam 91 Cambodia 87 Ukraine 84 3 Oman 84 Belarus 81 Senegal 79 Azerbaijan 72 1 Cameroon 72 Venezuela 70 Georgia 67 Kazakhstan 63 Kosovo 61 1 Trinidad and Tobago 51 Liechtenstein 46 Uzbekistan 46 Afghanistan 42 1 Cuba 40 1 Bangladesh 39 4 Democratic Republic of Congo 36 2 Mauritius 36 Rawanda 36 Honduras 30 1 Bolivia 27 Ghana 27 2 Cote d'ivoire 25 French Polynesia 3 Monaco 23 Montenegro 22 Paraguay 22 1 Nigeria 22 Guatemala 20 1 Jamaica 19 1 Togo 18 Barbados 17 Kyrgyzstan 16 Kenya 16 Maldives 13 Madagascar 13 United Republic of Tanzania 12 Ethiopia 11 Mongolia 10 Aruba 9 Uganda 9 Seychelles 7 Haiti 6 Equatorial Guinea 6 Gabon 6 1 Guyana 5 1 Benin 5 Fiji 4 The Bahamas 4 Central African Republic 4 Democratic Republic of the Congo 4 Eswatini 4 Guinea 4 Djibouti 3 Sudan 3 1 El Salvador 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Saint Lucia 3 Cabo Verde 3 Chad 3 Libreia 3 Namibia 3 Zambia 3 Lao People's Democratic Republic 2 Bhutan 2 Myanmar 2 Nepal 2 Nicaragua 2 Sint Maarten 2 Suriname 2 Angola 2 Mauritania 2 Niger 2 Zimbabwe 2 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Timor-Leste 1 Somalia 1 Syrian Arab Republic 1 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Belize 1 Dominica 1 Grenada 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Eritrea 1 Gambia 1 Mozambique 1

The above-mentioned list consists of the countries which are affected by the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 as per the World Health Organization. The Government of India has taken several measures to combat with the novel virus starting from ‘Janta Curfew’ to a complete lockdown for 21 days in the entire country.

