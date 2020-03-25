List of all the countries in the world affected by COVID-19
Coronavirus or COVID-19 which was first identified in China has now become a pandemic globally. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 as so far infected 375,498 people and has claimed 16,362 lives globally. 196 countries or territories or areas have been affected. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, COVID-19 has infected 512 people and has claimed 9 lives (at the time of writing this article). To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Prime of India has announced a countrywide lockdown for a period of 21 days. However, the essential services will be provided to the citizens.
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Frequently Asked Questions
Here, we have mentioned the list of the countries which have been affected by the novel coronavirus along with the number of cases and deaths.
|
Countries
|
Number of Confirmed Cases
|
Number of Deaths
|
China
|
81,767
|
3,283
|
Italy
|
63,927
|
6,077
|
The United States of America
|
42,164
|
471
|
Spain
|
33,089
|
2,182
|
Germany
|
29,212
|
126
|
Iran
|
24,811
|
1,934
|
France
|
19,615
|
860
|
Republic of Korea
|
9,037
|
120
|
Switzerland
|
8,015
|
66
|
The United Kingdom
|
6,654
|
335
|
Netherlands
|
4,749
|
213
|
Austria
|
4,486
|
25
|
Belgium
|
3,743
|
88
|
Norway
|
2,371
|
8
|
Australia
|
2,136
|
8
|
Portugal
|
2,060
|
23
|
Sweden
|
2,106
|
25
|
Brazil
|
1,546
|
25
|
Turkey
|
1,529
|
37
|
Malaysia
|
1,518
|
15
|
Denmark
|
1,460
|
24
|
Canada
|
1,432
|
20
|
Israel
|
1,238
|
1
|
Czechia
|
1,236
|
1
|
Japan
|
1,128
|
42
|
Ireland
|
1,125
|
6
|
Pakistan
|
887
|
6
|
Luxembourg
|
875
|
8
|
Thailand
|
827
|
4
|
Ecuador
|
790
|
15
|
Saudi Arabia
|
767
|
1
|
Poland
|
749
|
8
|
Chile
|
746
|
1
|
Finland
|
700
|
1
|
Greece
|
695
|
17
|
Iceland
|
588
|
2
|
Indonesia
|
579
|
49
|
Romania
|
576
|
7
|
India
|
519
|
9
|
Singapore
|
507
|
2
|
Qatar
|
501
|
|
Philippines
|
462
|
33
|
Slovenia
|
442
|
1
|
Russia Federation
|
438
|
|
South Africa
|
402
|
|
Peru
|
395
|
2
|
Bahrain
|
390
|
3
|
Mexico
|
370
|
4
|
Egypt
|
366
|
19
|
Estonia
|
352
|
|
Panama
|
345
|
6
|
Iraq
|
316
|
27
|
Croatia
|
306
|
|
Lebanon
|
304
|
4
|
Colombia
|
277
|
3
|
Argentina
|
266
|
4
|
Serbia
|
249
|
2
|
United Arab Emirates
|
248
|
2
|
Dominican Republic
|
245
|
3
|
Armenia
|
235
|
|
Algeria
|
231
|
17
|
Bulgaria
|
201
|
3
|
Slovakia
|
191
|
|
Kuwait
|
191
|
|
Hungary
|
187
|
8
|
San Marino
|
187
|
20
|
Latvia
|
180
|
|
Lithuania
|
179
|
1
|
Andorra
|
164
|
1
|
Uruguay
|
162
|
|
Costa Rica
|
158
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
152
|
|
Morocco
|
143
|
4
|
North Macedonia
|
136
|
2
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
131
|
1
|
Jordan
|
127
|
|
Vietnam
|
123
|
|
Albania
|
123
|
4
|
Cyprus
|
116
|
|
Tunisia
|
114
|
3
|
Republic of Moldova
|
109
|
1
|
Malta
|
107
|
|
Burkina Faso
|
99
|
3
|
Sri Lanka
|
97
|
|
Brunei Darussalam
|
91
|
|
Cambodia
|
87
|
|
Ukraine
|
84
|
3
|
Oman
|
84
|
|
Belarus
|
81
|
|
Senegal
|
79
|
|
Azerbaijan
|
72
|
1
|
Cameroon
|
72
|
|
Venezuela
|
70
|
|
Georgia
|
67
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
63
|
|
Kosovo
|
61
|
1
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
51
|
|
Liechtenstein
|
46
|
|
Uzbekistan
|
46
|
|
Afghanistan
|
42
|
1
|
Cuba
|
40
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
39
|
4
|
Democratic Republic of Congo
|
36
|
2
|
Mauritius
|
36
|
|
Rawanda
|
36
|
|
Honduras
|
30
|
1
|
Bolivia
|
27
|
|
Ghana
|
27
|
2
|
Cote d'ivoire
|
25
|
|
French Polynesia
|
3
|
|
Monaco
|
23
|
|
Montenegro
|
22
|
|
Paraguay
|
22
|
1
|
Nigeria
|
22
|
|
Guatemala
|
20
|
1
|
Jamaica
|
19
|
1
|
Togo
|
18
|
|
Barbados
|
17
|
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
16
|
|
Kenya
|
16
|
|
Maldives
|
13
|
|
Madagascar
|
13
|
|
United Republic of Tanzania
|
12
|
|
Ethiopia
|
11
|
|
Mongolia
|
10
|
|
Aruba
|
9
|
|
Uganda
|
9
|
|
Seychelles
|
7
|
|
Haiti
|
6
|
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
6
|
|
Gabon
|
6
|
1
|
Guyana
|
5
|
1
|
Benin
|
5
|
|
Fiji
|
4
|
|
The Bahamas
|
4
|
|
Central African Republic
|
4
|
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
4
|
|
Eswatini
|
4
|
|
Guinea
|
4
|
|
Djibouti
|
3
|
|
Sudan
|
3
|
1
|
El Salvador
|
3
|
|
Saint Barthelemy
|
3
|
|
Saint Lucia
|
3
|
|
Cabo Verde
|
3
|
|
Chad
|
3
|
|
Libreia
|
3
|
|
Namibia
|
3
|
|
Zambia
|
3
|
|
Lao People's Democratic Republic
|
2
|
|
Bhutan
|
2
|
|
Myanmar
|
2
|
|
Nepal
|
2
|
|
Nicaragua
|
2
|
|
Sint Maarten
|
2
|
|
Suriname
|
2
|
|
Angola
|
2
|
|
Mauritania
|
2
|
|
Niger
|
2
|
|
Zimbabwe
|
2
|
1
|
Papua New Guinea
|
1
|
|
Timor-Leste
|
1
|
|
Somalia
|
1
|
|
Syrian Arab Republic
|
1
|
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
1
|
|
Belize
|
1
|
|
Dominica
|
1
|
|
Grenada
|
1
|
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
1
|
|
Eritrea
|
1
|
|
Gambia
|
1
|
|
Mozambique
|
1
|
The above-mentioned list consists of the countries which are affected by the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 as per the World Health Organization. The Government of India has taken several measures to combat with the novel virus starting from ‘Janta Curfew’ to a complete lockdown for 21 days in the entire country.
Read - What is quarantine and how it helps in tackling COVID-19?