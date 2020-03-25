Covid 19 Update
List of all the countries in the world affected by COVID-19

As per WHO, COVID-19 as so far infected 375,498 people and has claimed 16,362 lives globally. 196 countries or territories or areas have been affected. COVID-19 has infected 512 people and has claimed 9 lives in India. 
Mar 25, 2020 12:59 IST
Countries affected by COVId-19
Coronavirus or COVID-19 which was first identified in China has now become a pandemic globally. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 as so far infected 375,498 people and has claimed 16,362 lives globally. 196 countries or territories or areas have been affected. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, COVID-19 has infected 512 people and has claimed 9 lives (at the time of writing this article). To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Prime of India has announced a countrywide lockdown for a period of 21 days. However, the essential services will be provided to the citizens. 

Here, we have mentioned the list of the countries which have been affected by the novel coronavirus along with the number of cases and deaths. 

Countries

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number of Deaths

China

81,767

3,283

Italy

63,927

6,077

The United States of America

42,164

471

Spain

33,089

2,182

Germany

29,212

126

Iran

24,811

1,934

France

19,615

860

Republic of Korea

9,037

120

Switzerland

8,015

66

The United Kingdom

6,654

335

Netherlands

4,749

213

Austria

4,486

25

Belgium

3,743

88

Norway

2,371

8

Australia

2,136

8

Portugal

2,060

23

Sweden

2,106

25

Brazil

1,546

25

Turkey

1,529

37

Malaysia

1,518

15

Denmark

1,460

24

Canada

1,432

20

Israel

1,238

1

Czechia

1,236

1

Japan

1,128

42

Ireland

1,125

6

Pakistan

887

6

Luxembourg

875

8

Thailand

827

4

Ecuador

790

15

Saudi Arabia

767

1

Poland

749

8

Chile

746

1

Finland

700

1

Greece

695

17

Iceland

588

2

Indonesia

579

49

Romania

576

7

India

519

9

Singapore

507

2

Qatar

501

Philippines

462

33

Slovenia

442

1

Russia Federation

438

South Africa

402

Peru

395

2

Bahrain

390

3

Mexico

370

4

Egypt

366

19

Estonia

352

Panama

345

6

Iraq

316

27

Croatia

306

Lebanon

304

4

Colombia

277

3

Argentina

266

4

Serbia

249

2

United Arab Emirates

248

2

Dominican Republic

245

3

Armenia

235

Algeria

231

17

Bulgaria

201

3

Slovakia

191

Kuwait

191

Hungary

187

8

San Marino

187

20

Latvia

180

Lithuania

179

1

Andorra

164

1

Uruguay

162

Costa Rica

158

2

New Zealand

152

Morocco

143

4

North Macedonia

136

2

Bosnia and Herzegovina

131

1

Jordan

127

Vietnam

123

Albania

123

4

Cyprus

116

Tunisia

114

3

Republic of Moldova

109

1

Malta

107

Burkina Faso

99

3

Sri Lanka

97

Brunei Darussalam

91

Cambodia

87

Ukraine

84

3

Oman

84

Belarus

81

Senegal

79

Azerbaijan

72

1

Cameroon

72

Venezuela

70

Georgia

67

Kazakhstan

63

Kosovo

61

1

Trinidad and Tobago

51

Liechtenstein

46

Uzbekistan

46

Afghanistan

42

1

Cuba

40

1

Bangladesh

39

4

Democratic Republic of Congo

36

2

Mauritius

36

Rawanda

36

Honduras

30

1

Bolivia

27

Ghana

27

2

Cote d'ivoire

25

French Polynesia

3

Monaco

23

Montenegro

22

Paraguay

22

1

Nigeria

22

Guatemala

20

1

Jamaica

19

1

Togo

18

Barbados

17

Kyrgyzstan

16

Kenya

16

Maldives

13

Madagascar

13

United Republic of Tanzania

12

Ethiopia

11

Mongolia

10

Aruba

9

Uganda

9

Seychelles

7

Haiti

6

Equatorial Guinea

6

Gabon

6

1

Guyana

5

1

Benin

5

Fiji

4

The Bahamas

4

Central African Republic

4

Democratic Republic of the Congo

4

Eswatini

4

Guinea

4

Djibouti

3

Sudan

3

1

El Salvador

3

Saint Barthelemy

3

Saint Lucia

3

Cabo Verde

3

Chad

3

Libreia

3

Namibia

3

Zambia

3

Lao People's Democratic Republic

2

Bhutan

2

Myanmar

2

Nepal

2

Nicaragua

2

Sint Maarten

2

Suriname

2

Angola

2

Mauritania

2

Niger

2

Zimbabwe

2

1

Papua New Guinea

1

Timor-Leste

1

Somalia

1

Syrian Arab Republic

1

Antigua and Barbuda

1

Belize

1

Dominica

1

Grenada

1

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

1

Eritrea

1

Gambia

1

Mozambique

1

 

The above-mentioned list consists of the countries which are affected by the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 as per the World Health Organization. The Government of India has taken several measures to combat with the novel virus starting from ‘Janta Curfew’ to a complete lockdown for 21 days in the entire country. 

