List of Countries with Most Wimbledon Champion (Winners)

Wimbledon has long been a symbol of tennis excellence. Below, we look at the countries whose players have claimed the most Wimbledon singles titles over the decades. It includes both men’s and women’s champions, offering insights into the global distribution of success at one of the world’s oldest and most respected tennis tournaments. Understand which nations have dominated and how their champions have contributed to the tournament’s legacy.

Jul 14, 2025, 12:48 IST
Wimbledon is not just a tennis tournament as it has become a symbol of tradition and the highest level of the sport. The tournament first began in the year 1877 and it was played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Since then, the oldest tennis championship in the world has been held at the same venue. The championship falls under the four Grand Slam tournaments which involve the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open. ESPN mentions: “Wimbledon is the third tournament on the Grand Slam tennis circuit every year, taking place after the Australian Open and French Open but before the US Open. First held in 1877, Wimbledon takes place annually at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.”

Wimbledon is known for its deep rooted customs where players still wear white, matches are played on grass courts and the royalty often watch the matches from the stands. 

Further, it is the only Grand Slam tournament that is played on grass. Wimbledon tests a unique set of skills: speed, agility, and precise timing. Since its inception, players from around the globe have come to London to compete for the Wimbledon crown. Many countries have created history by winning the most number of titles. These countries have consistently produced champions who have left a lasting mark on the tournament. From the dominant Americans and homegrown British legends to the rise of Swiss, Serbian, and Australian greats, each nation has brought something special to Wimbledon’s story.

List of Countries With Most Wimbledon Titles

In the year 2025, Jannik Sinner from Italy and Iga Świątek from Poland won their countries the first Wimbledon titles since its inception. Here is a closer look at the countries with the most Wimbledon titles according to Britannica. 

Rank

Country

Amateur Era Titles

Open Era Titles

All-time Titles

First Title Won

Last Title Won

1

United States (USA)

45

42

87

1905

2016

2

United Kingdom (UK)

69

4

73

1877

2016

3

Australia (AUS)

17

10

27

1907

2021

4

France (FRA)

13

2

15

1919

2013

5

Germany (GER)

0

13

13

1985

2018

6

Switzerland (SUI)

0

9

9

1997

2017

7

Sweden (SWE)

0

7

7

1976

1990

8

Serbia (SRB)

0

7

7

2011

2022

9

New Zealand (NZL)

4

0

4

1910

1913

10

Spain (ESP)

1

3

4

1966

2024


The United States tops the list with 87 titles to its name. In the Amateur Era, the country won forty five titles. The country won its first title in 1905 and its most recent one in 2016. 

The United Kingdom comes next with 73 Wimbledon titles. The first win for the U.K. was in 1877, and the last one came in 2016. Of these, 69 titles were won in the Amateur era, while 4 were secured in the Open era.

Australia is in third place with 27 Wimbledon titles. It claimed its first victory in 1907 and its latest in 2021. Australia earned 17 of these titles in the Amateur era and 10 in the Open era.

Other countries that have seen success at Wimbledon include France, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, New Zealand, Serbia, and Spain.

In conclusion, Wimbledon has seen champions from all over the world, but a few countries have stood out with consistent success over the years. The United Kingdom, United States, and Australia lead the list which showcases their long-standing tennis traditions and legendary players. 

