Wimbledon is not just a tennis tournament as it has become a symbol of tradition and the highest level of the sport. The tournament first began in the year 1877 and it was played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Since then, the oldest tennis championship in the world has been held at the same venue. The championship falls under the four Grand Slam tournaments which involve the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open. ESPN mentions: “Wimbledon is the third tournament on the Grand Slam tennis circuit every year, taking place after the Australian Open and French Open but before the US Open. First held in 1877, Wimbledon takes place annually at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.” Wimbledon is known for its deep rooted customs where players still wear white, matches are played on grass courts and the royalty often watch the matches from the stands.

Further, it is the only Grand Slam tournament that is played on grass. Wimbledon tests a unique set of skills: speed, agility, and precise timing. Since its inception, players from around the globe have come to London to compete for the Wimbledon crown. Many countries have created history by winning the most number of titles. These countries have consistently produced champions who have left a lasting mark on the tournament. From the dominant Americans and homegrown British legends to the rise of Swiss, Serbian, and Australian greats, each nation has brought something special to Wimbledon’s story. List of Countries With Most Wimbledon Titles In the year 2025, Jannik Sinner from Italy and Iga Świątek from Poland won their countries the first Wimbledon titles since its inception. Here is a closer look at the countries with the most Wimbledon titles according to Britannica.

Rank Country Amateur Era Titles Open Era Titles All-time Titles First Title Won Last Title Won 1 United States (USA) 45 42 87 1905 2016 2 United Kingdom (UK) 69 4 73 1877 2016 3 Australia (AUS) 17 10 27 1907 2021 4 France (FRA) 13 2 15 1919 2013 5 Germany (GER) 0 13 13 1985 2018 6 Switzerland (SUI) 0 9 9 1997 2017 7 Sweden (SWE) 0 7 7 1976 1990 8 Serbia (SRB) 0 7 7 2011 2022 9 New Zealand (NZL) 4 0 4 1910 1913 10 Spain (ESP) 1 3 4 1966 2024

The United States tops the list with 87 titles to its name. In the Amateur Era, the country won forty five titles. The country won its first title in 1905 and its most recent one in 2016.