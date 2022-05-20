Endangered Species Day 2022: List of 5 Endangered Species in India

Endangered Species Day 2022: India is a diverse country with several species of plants, animals, mammals, and reptiles. It has around 89 national parks, 18 bio-reserves, and around 400 wildlife sanctuaries. With the increase in various activities, including hunting and poaching, the threat to wildlife getting endangered has increased. Several measures have been taken by the government for wildlife protection.

Endangered Species Day is observed every year on the third Friday of May. This year, it is celebrated on May 20. In 2006, the day was established by David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition with the aim of celebrating, learning, and taking action to protect threatened and endangered species.

READ| When is Endangered Species Day 2022 observed?

List of 5 Endangered Species in India

1. Western Hoolock Gibbon

North-east India's forests are well known for their rich biodiversity. They support both fauna and flora. These forests also support the highest diversity of primates in India. The Western Hoolock Gibbon (Hoolock hoolock) is the only ape found in the country. Hoolock hoolock is also listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List. The Western hoolock gibbon is declining due to habitat destruction in various forms and hunting for meat. Over the last 30 years, the population of western hoolock gibbons has declined by almost 90%. It is now considered to be one of the 25 most endangered primate species in the world. It is listed on Schedule 1 of the Indian (Wildlife) Protection Act 1972 in India.

For their protection, the Government of Assam upgraded the status of the Hoollongapar Reserve Forest in the Jorhat District of Assam to a Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in 1997, making it the first Protected Area ever named after a primate species.

2. Asiatic Lion

They are slightly smaller than African lions. They have a longitudinal fold of skin running along their belly. They face the threats of poaching and habitat fragmentation. Its entire species is only found in India and is restricted to the Gir National Park, Gujarat. Since 2010, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has designated the Asiatic Lion as an endangered species. In 2020, an Asiatic Lion census was conducted, which showed a 29% rise in the population since 2015, and now around 674 lions are living in the Gir National Park.

3. Blackbuck

Blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra) is the only representative of the genus Antilope and is found in India. The major causes of the disappearance of the blackbuck are poaching, habitat destruction, habitat fragmentation, urbanisation, and neglect. It is included in the endangered species list in India (in Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Act, 1972). Blackbucks are found in small herds in open grasslands, dry scrub areas, and thinly forested areas across India. They have also been introduced in Argentina and the United States to help increase their populations.

4. Kashmiri Red Stag

They are known for their giant antlers, bearing 11 to 16 points. The IUCN declared the Kashmiri Stag, or Hangul, as a critically endangered species. They have been hunted over centuries and their habitat destroyed, which has led to a decrease in their population. They are placed under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the J & K Wildlife Protection Act, 1978. It has also been listed among the top 15 species of high conservation priority by the Government of India.

5. Lion-Tailed Macaque

The lion-tailed macaque (Macaca silenus) is placed in the 'endangered' category in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. They are found in the rainforests of the western ghats in India, mainly in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The reason behind their name is their distinct mane and tails, which look like lions. They are usually shy and avoid interacting with people and prefer to move around in groups. Lion-tailed macaque conservation status had improved from 'endangered' in the first assessment in 1990 to 'vulnerable' in 1994. However, its status has remained 'endangered' since 1996.

READ| Important Days and Dates in May 2022