List of 9 Street Art that Almost Looks Real; Check Details

Jul 7, 2025, 21:38 IST

Optical Illusions: Have you ever been in the presence of something that caused you to doubt its authenticity? Prepare to discover a world of astounding images and perplexing patterns that deceive your eyes. These delusions test your cognitive abilities and make you reconsider if the art can be this creative. 

These ten works of street art, which range from a milkmaid pouring actual liquid to a gigantic frog looking down at a guest in a dilapidated warehouse, transform our perception of the city's surroundings. Germany is home to illusions that defy gravity, Lithuania is home to bizarre reflections, and Poland is home to whimsical architectural trickery.

Amazing Street Art That Looks Almost Real

These creative artworks from around the world use paint, light, and perspective to turn regular walls and spaces into mind-blowing illusions that look real at first glance.

No.

Artwork Name

Artist / Group

Location

1

Giant Blue Frog

Odeith

Portugal

2

Grand Lobby

WALLART

Łódź, Poland

3

Gravity

Leon Keer

Wuppertal, Germany

4

The Milkmaid

Oakoak

Saint-Étienne, France

5

Lava Fountain

Unknown

L’Aquila, Italy

6

The Seeder

Morfai

Kaunas, Lithuania

7

Caught in a Glass

Bobby “Rogue-One”

Glasgow, UK

8

The Grab

Cosimo “Cheone” Caiffa & Mor Pavone

Nerviano, Italy

9

Floating World

Seth Globepainter (Ray Bartkus mural)

Marijampolė, Lithuania

1. Giant Blue Frog (Odeith in Portugal)

Wall Illusions (11 Photos) - STREET ART UTOPIA

This frog, painted with depth and shadow, seems to jump out from the crumbling wall of a deserted room. Directly opposite it, a spectator is engaged in a bizarre stare-down.

2. Grand Lobby (WALLART in Łódź, Poland)

baedeker łódzki: Mural na ścianie hotelu Iness.

This mural turns a plain wall into the lobby of an upscale hotel, complete with gold-framed paintings, chandeliers, and people dressed in formal attire. Every element replicates the actual architecture of a high-end room.

3. Gravity (Leon Keer in Wuppertal, Germany)

Gravity by Leon Keer - Street Art Cities

It appears as though a massive box of vibrant marble is within a building's side, with one marble spilling out onto the sidewalk. The shading and perspective produce a strong sense of depth.

4. The Milkmaid (Oakoak in Saint-Étienne, France)

Oakoak's Urban Art Reimagines Vermeer's "The Milkmaid" in Saint-Étienne, France - STREET ART UTOPIA

Putting the milkmaid against a building wall and properly lining up her jug with a metal container on the street, this urban piece is a witty take on Vermeer's painting that seamlessly creates a real-world connection.

5. Lava Fountain (L’Aquila, Italy)

Sunlight through this fountain looks like it is pouring lava - L'Aquila, Italy : r/interestingasfuck

This statue's water perfectly reflects sunlight at sunset, creating the appearance of a jet of molten lava. The timing and angle provide the appearance of digital editing in the real world, but they aren't.

6. The Seeder (Morfai in Kaunas, Lithuania)

Visit Kaunas - STAR SEEDER

This ingenious work blends light, carving, and sculpture. In front of a wall with dozens of black star-shaped pieces set into etched recesses is a statue of a guy holding a knapsack. In the daylight, it is delicate. However, at night, the man's shadow appears to be sowing the stars into the wall since it exactly coincides with them.

7. Caught in a Glass (Bobby “Rogue-One” in Glasgow, UK)

Glasgow's ultimate photo opportunity arrives with new Rogue-One pint glass mural - Glasgow Live

A drinking glass is held by a woman with finely detailed paint, trapping a real man inside its clear cylinder. The artist creates a full-scale optical illusion by experimenting with perspective.

8. The Grab (Cosimo “Cheone” Caiffa & Mor Pavone in Nerviano, Italy)

30 esempi di street art 3D che interagisce con l'esterno grazie all'artista italiano Caiffa Cosimo

A man with tattoos appears from the underpass, his enormous arms extending past the walls of the tunnel. On the other hand, stretches forward—toward the artist, who seems to run away in the middle of a scramble—the other hand clutches the corner as though he's pulling himself out.

9. Floating World (Ray Bartkus in Marijampolė, Lithuania)

Floating World the mural that reveals itself when reflected in the water | Collater.al

Sitting curled up on the side of a gable home is a little figure holding crayons, combining innocence with melancholy. The mural, painted by Seth Globepainter, reinforces the emotional tone and box-like containment by using the geometry of the home as a framing element.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

