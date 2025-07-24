Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Global Food Security Index (GFSI) assesses how effectively 113 countries provide safe, nutritious, and accessible food. Focusing on affordability, availability, and quality, it identifies nations most at risk and highlights key challenges. This article explores the top 10 ranked countries in the 2025 GFSI and global food trends.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 24, 2025, 15:17 IST
List of Top 10 Countries in Global Food Security Index [Updated 2025]

The Global Food Security Index (GFSI) evaluates how well countries ensure access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food. Based on the 1996 World Food Summit, it focuses on three key pillars: affordability, availability, and quality. This global food security index covers the 113 countries, and this security index uses 28 indicators to measure strengths and risks in global food systems, combining both data and qualitative insights.

GFSI's broader uniqueness goes beyond hunger to examine the root causes of food insecurity, including economic access, infrastructure, and government policies. By highlighting the vulnerabilities and progress of the global food security for all countries belonging to this group, GFSI helps in identifying which countries are most at risk and where policy action or investment is most needed to strengthen food security. So, in this article, we will cover the top 10 Countries in Global Food Security Index.

List of Top 10 Countries in Global Food Security Index [Updated 2025]

Rank

Country

Global Food Security Index (GFSI)

Global Food Security Index (GFSI)  Score Change – (2015-2022)
1. 

Finland

83.7

5.3
2.  

Ireland

81.7

4.8
3.  

Norway

80.5

-0.4
4,  

France

80.2

3.4
5.  

Netherlands

80.1

6.7
6.  

Japan

79.5

4.1
7.  

Canada

79.1

7.0

Sweden

79.1

3.4
8.  

United Kingdom

78.8

7.2
9. 

Portugal

78.7

3.9
10.  

Switzerland

78.2

5.0

Data Source: Sustainability Project Food Security Index

Global Food Trends and Challenges—July 2025 Update

Since from the last update on May 16, 2025, global agricultural and cereal prices have dipped slightly—about 1%—while export prices have remained steady. According to the latest data from the World Bank, food commodity prices continue to fall, which is largely due to improved global supply.

However, despite this global trend, many low- and lower-middle-income countries or under developed countries are still struggling with high domestic food price inflation.

The June 2025 AMIS Market Monitor indicates that the markets of major daily uses food itmes in bulky amount like wheat, maize, rice, and soybeans are relatively stable, with no major supply threats ahead.

Meanwhile, a new World Bank study highlights poor transportation systems in Africa as a key—but often overlooked—factor behind food insecurity, alongside conflict and climate extremes.

Marking its 50th anniversary, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) released a special report reflecting on the evolution of global food systems over the past 50 years and where significant gaps still remain.

Conclusion

The Global Food Security Index and recent global reports highlight both progress and persistent gaps in food security. While global supply trends are stabilising, but there is some challenges like high domestic inflation and poor infrastructure—especially in vulnerable regions in developing and under-developed countries are rising , which underscore the urgent need for targeted policies, innovation, and investment to build resilient and inclusive food systems to secure the food at global level.


