Math riddles to get rid of boredom!

Math riddles are an excellent way to practice math while having fun. You’ll need to use your math knowledge and problem-solving skills to find the answer to these riddles.

We have some interesting math riddles for you today. So let’s get started.

Maths Riddle 1

When Grant was 8, his brother was half his age. Now, Grant is 14. How old is his brother?

Maths Riddle 2

Two fathers and 2 sons spent the day fishing but only caught 3 fish. This was enough for each of them to have one fish. How is this possible?

Maths Riddle 3

Liam was 11 the day before yesterday, and next year he’ll turn 14. How is this possible?

Maths Riddle 4

Mrs. Brown has 5 daughters. Each of these daughters has a brother. How many children does Mrs. Brown have?

Maths Riddle 5

It’s raining at midnight, but the forecast for tomorrow and the next day is clear. Will there be sunny weather in 48 hours??\

Maths Riddle 6

There are 3 apples in the basket and you take away 2. How many apples do you have now?

Maths Riddle 7

What can you put between 7 and 8, to make the result greater than 7, but less than 8?

Maths Riddle 8

A new clothing store has a unique method of pricing items. A vest costs $20, a tie costs $15, a blouse costs $30, and underwear costs $45. How much would pants cost?

Maths Riddle 9

81 x 9 = 801. What do you need to do to make this equation true?

Maths Riddle 10

Double it and multiply it by 4. Then divide it by 8 and you’ll have it once more. What number is it?

Answers to the riddles

Excited to check the answers? Here you go!

Answer to Riddle 1: His brother is 10. Half of 8 is 4, so Grant’s brother is 4 years younger. This means when Grant is 14, his brother is still 4 years younger, so he’s 10.

Answer to Riddle 2: There were only 3 people fishing. There was one father, his son, and his son's son. This means there were 2 fathers and 2 sons since one of them was a father and a son.

Answer to Riddle 3: Today is January 1st, and Liam’s birthday is December 31st. Liam was 11 the day before yesterday (December 30th), then turned 12 the next day. This year on December 31st he’ll turn 13, so next year he’ll turn 14.

Answer to Riddle 4: They have 6 children. Each daughter has the same brother. There are 5 daughters and 1 son.

Answer to Riddle 5: No, it won’t be sunny because it will be dark out. In 48 hours, it will be midnight again.

Answer to Riddle 6: You have 2 apples. You took away 2 apples and left 1 in the basket.

Answer to Riddle 7: A decimal point. Your result would be 7.8, which is between 7 and 8.

Answer to Riddle 8: $25. The pricing method charges $5 for each letter needed to spell the item.

Answer to Riddle 9: Turn it upside down. 108 = 6 x 18.

Answer to Riddle 10: Any number. If a number is doubled and multiplied by 4, it’s actually been multiplied by 8, so dividing by 8 will get you the original number again.