Math riddles with answers: Math is an incredibly tough subject, but it can be incredibly fun too! These math riddles are a proof!

Math is often seen as a tough subject. However, it can be fun too.

MATH RIDDLES

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

If 1= 3

2 = 3

3= 5

4 = 4

5= 4

7= 5

Then what is 6?

Answer:

6 = 3.

This is because the number has 3 digits.

Math Riddle 2:

How many feet are there in a mile

Answer:

5280