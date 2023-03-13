Math riddles with answers: Math is an incredibly tough subject, but it can be incredibly fun too! These math riddles are a proof!
We have already talked about why math is not liked by many, let's talk about what makes math a fun subject. These fun math riddles are all what you need today!
Math is often seen as a tough subject. However, it can be fun too.
MATH RIDDLES
Math Riddle 1:
If 1= 3
2 = 3
3= 5
4 = 4
5= 4
7= 5
Then what is 6?
Math Riddle 2:
How many feet are there in a mile?
ANSWERS:
Math Riddle 1:
If 1= 3
2 = 3
3= 5
4 = 4
5= 4
7= 5
Then what is 6?
Answer:
6 = 3.
This is because the number has 3 digits.
Math Riddle 2:
How many feet are there in a mile
Answer:
5280
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.