Math riddles with answers: Math is an incredibly tough subject, but it can be incredibly fun too! These math riddles are a proof!

We have already talked about why math is not liked by many, let's talk about what makes math a fun subject. These fun math riddles are all what you need today!

Math is often seen as a tough subject. However, it can be fun too.

 

MATH RIDDLES

 

Math Riddle 1:


If 1= 3

2 = 3

3= 5

4 = 4

5= 4

7= 5

Then what is 6?

 

 

Math Riddle 2:

How many feet are there in a mile?

 

 

 

ANSWERS:

Answer:

6 = 3. 

This is because the number has 3 digits.

 

Answer:

5280
